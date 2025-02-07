After missing 2024 playoffs, Ross Chastain aims to turn Trackhouse’s fortunes around

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season had not been fruitful for Ross Chastain, as he had an inconsistent performance throughout the season and ultimately missed out on the playoffs. Heading into the 2025 NASCAR season, Chastain reflected on what he and his #1 Trackhouse Racing drivers need to do for an improved performance this season.

Ross Chastain was considered to be a consistent playoff contender following his impressive campaign in 2022 and 2023. He finished as championship runner-up in 2022, and the following year, he finished ninth in the final championship standings. But the 32-year-old driver couldn’t live up to the expectations in 2024.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, #1 Trackhouse Racing driver set his sights on a major comeback in 2025, noting the importance of teamwork, investment, and strategy in achieving success in NASCAR. When asked how he and Trackhouse will improve in the upcoming season, here’s what Chastain said:

“We have all the opportunity to accomplish what we want to accomplish and what Justin wants us to do is win. I know everybody says that and it’s easy to say it and it’s not as simple as putting a part on the car, but investing in the right people, investing in the right tools for the people to use. And those people making the right decisions, or the best decisions they can make, are going to be crucial.”

In 2024, Ross Chastain scored a win, six top-five finishes, and 14 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 14.9 before finishing 19th in the final championship standings.

Ross Chastain shed light on inclusion of new members in Trackhouse Racing for 2025 season

The Alva-Florida native further added how Justin Marks-owned Cup Series team is focusing on strengthening its team by bringing in crew chief Stephen Doran and adding three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen to the driver lineup alongside Daniel Suarez.

Chastain said:

“So, I think bringing crew chief Stephen Doran in on the #88 in-house officially is good. To have Shane as well to join Daniel and me, he’s already – last year just showed us some things and some different ways of thinking about preparation that Daniel and I hadn’t been doing that we adopted some of Shane’s ways and Shane adopted some of ours. Now we get 38 cracks at it to see if we can do it.”

Trackhouse Racing currently fields three Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s: the #1 full-time for Ross Chastain, #88 full-time for Shane van Gisbergen, #99 full-time for Daniel Suarez, and two part-time entries—#88 for Connor Zilisch and #91 for Helio Castroneves.

