After NASCAR Xfinity triumph, John Hunter Nemechek set to celebrate another achievement

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John H. Nemechek and his wife Taylor Nemechek are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on social media.

Nemechek announced the news a day after he won the final Xfinity race at the Auto Club Speedway. The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has had a great start to the 2023 season with a second-place finish in the season opener at Daytona and a victory at Fontana.

The JGR team congratulated the couple and jokingly asked if Nemechek was willing to sign mini-driver contracts. Congratulations from fans also poured in on the post.

(Do we start mini driver contract talks now or later?) @taylornemechek Congratulations to the entire Nemechek family!

The NASCAR driver is the father to a two-year-old named Aspen Nemechek. The couple is expecting their second child in August 2023.

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch’s cup series future unclear

Kurt Busch is still suffering from the effects of a concussion caused by an accident at Pocono Raceway last year. The 44-year-old driver is uncertain if he can return to the Cup Series.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Busch revealed:

"When you look at the therapist, and he's looking back at you, there's work to be done. That's really all I can give you."

Busch wants to be back on the grid, but his recovery timeline is uncertain. He has been spending time in the simulator and driving go-karts to acclimatize himself.

He added:

"Go-karting has been fine for me, the simulator has been fine. It's just when I had my head in the headrest and there's that movement, that bothers me.”

Busch's accident last season was a major one with the car's rear end registering a 30G impact with the wall. The front registered an 18G impact, causing the driver to suffer from a concussion.

Busch feels he’s not 100% fit to race against the fierce competitors.

"There's huge progress, But to race with the best of the best, I'm not 100 percent and I feel it."

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch Proud brother! It takes a lot to make a move and instantly see results. With his win today, we are officially the winningest brother duo in NASCAR history. What an honor. @KyleBusch Proud brother! It takes a lot to make a move and instantly see results. With his win today, we are officially the winningest brother duo in NASCAR history. What an honor. @KyleBusch https://t.co/uh2f06yEqm

Kyle Busch, who won the cup race at the Auto Club Speedway, spoke about his brother’s schedule:

"I see him doing a lot of different things and looking at his schedule and talking with some of the folks around him, he is somewhere doing something every day. He is fine off the track, as much as it can be inside a Busch's head anyway."

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion is now mentoring Toyota and the young 23XI Racing team. Busch mentored Travis Pastrana on the latter's NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona. He is spending his time in the factory advising the team, and also attends the team’s promotional events.

Kurt Busch was present at the launch of the new scheme for the #45 car. The Nevada native believes Tyler Reddick is the right guy to lead the team and is willing to mentor him.

