After Ron Capps and Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne unveils his ‘gold’ car for NAPA’s 100th anniversary

Kasey Kahne has joined the growing list of NAPA-backed drivers sporting commemorative liveries to honor the NAPA Auto Parts in its 100th anniversary. His team unveiled a striking gold #49 sprint car after similar tributes from Ron Capps in NHRA and Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ad

NAPA Auto Parts was founded in 1925 and marks its 100th year in 2025. The golden liveries across motorsports this weekend are part of a coordinated tribute from the brand's top-tier partners. The designs retain the blue-and-gold palette that fans have long associated with the iconic auto parts brand.

Among them is Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR), which has been closely allied with NAPA since 2017. The team revealed the centennial livery with a post on X.

Ad

Trending

“Celebrating 100 Years of @theNAPAnetwork with an all GOLD car!! The new look will roll out this weekend with @highlimitracing down @txmotorspeedway !! 🤩 #KKR #NapaNow #HundredYears #NapaRacing #NapaNetwork"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The team also posted a carousel of photos showing the bold, gold-bodied KKR #49 sprint car with classic NAPA badging and a "1925–2025" timeline across the side. For Kasey Kahne Racing, the milestone comes amid a golden era of its own.

NAPA has been the primary sponsor for KKR's #49 sprint car in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series since 2018. Brad Sweet won five consecutive championships from 2019 to 2023 in the NAPA-backed #49.

Ad

This established Kasey Kahne Racing's dominance under Kahne’s leadership and not only added prestige to NAPA's motorsports involvement, but also built one of the most successful recent dynasties in dirt racing.

Kahne's throwback scheme will debut in the High Limit Racing Series, for the centennial tribute to NAPA Network. This golden #49 car will compete at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 1 and May 3, during one of the most anticipated weekends in spring racing.

Ad

Kasey Kahne joins Ron Capps and Chase Elliott in NAPA's centennial gold club

After the announcement, Kasey Kahne becomes the third NAPA partner to unveil a golden tribute scheme, following Ron Capps and Chase Elliott. Capps has already raced in the gold-wrapped Toyota GR Supra Funny Car at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte on May 28 for the centennial celebration.

Ad

NHRA funny car driver Ron Capps in the American Rebel Light Four-Wide. Source: Imagn

Under crew chief Dean Antonelli, Capps finished second behind Austin Prock, with a 3.92-second run at 327.51 mph.

Ad

Chase Elliott is set to run his own golden paint scheme at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion will debut a matching gold #9 Chevrolet Camaro during the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott, who's driven with NAPA sponsorship throughout his professional career, spoke emotionally about the partnership (via Associated Press):

"NAPA has defined my entire career, I have said it a lot. I've tried to express my appreciation for them, but if they don't come on board, I don’t think 2014 happens. You're essentially looking at the Xfinity championship never happening... So, it was more than a little career defining."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elliott’s bond with NAPA dates back to 2014 when the company sponsored his full-time Xfinity campaign with JR Motorsports The move culminated in a series title and laid the foundation for the Hendrick Motorsports #9. Since then, he has remained the brand's most visible ambassador in NASCAR.

Daniel Hemric will also join the celebrations driving the gold #19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado RST for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.