After two years of behind-the-scene talks, NASCAR is gearing up for a grand Montreal return in 2026: Reports

NASCAR’s expanding schedule continues to push the sport beyond its traditional boundaries. The 2025 calendar, unveiled last year, introduced a landmark addition — a regular-season race in Mexico, marking a significant international milestone. New reports suggest NASCAR could take another step globally with a potential return to Canada, where the series last competed in the late 2000s.

While Canada has the NASCAR Canada Series — established after NASCAR acquired the CASCAR Super Series in 2006 — it lacks the reach and popularity of NASCAR’s top three divisions in the U.S. The last time a national NASCAR series raced in Canada was from 2003 to 2019 when the Truck Series competed at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also competed at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal from 2007 through 2012. JR Motorsports driver and reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier won the last Xfinity race in Canada, piloting the #31 entry for Turner Motorsports.

Multiple reports suggest that the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series could return to Canada next year. Adding to the speculation, François Dumontier — President of the National Sports Authority (ASN) for motorsports in Canada and former promoter of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix — was in attendance at this year’s Daytona 500, lending credibility to the potential expansion.

Meanwhile, NASCAR's schedule this season will take them to Mexico City, Mexico, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Xfinity Series’ regular-season race on June 14 at 4:30 PM ET, followed by the Cup race on June 15 at 3:00 PM ET, will showcase whether the sport’s global push resonates with fans. Will this international venture be a success? Let us know in the comments!

Christopher Bell delivers blunt take on 'passing' at NASCAR Cup race in Mexico: "It’s got a mix of everything"

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell recently weighed in on NASCAR’s upcoming race in Mexico City, a new addition to this year’s Cup Series schedule. In a February post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by NASCAR insider Bozi Tatarevic on Wednesday, the #20 Toyota driver shared his perspective on how overtaking might play out on the unique circuit.

"I'm super excited about the Stadium section. Whenever you get down to the end of the race, it has a great opportunity to try and outbreak someone and make a last corner move. Also the front straightaway being so long, it's going to be interesting to see how the draft affects us. I don't know that we've been to a circuit where we have a straightaway that might be capable of getting a draft run, and help a pass getting into Turn 1 there," Bell said.

"It's got a mix of everything and I think that's going to provide, an amazing show. And definitely the best driver, the best team should show up to the top with the diversity in the track," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to run at 3:30 PM Eastern time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Catch the action live on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

