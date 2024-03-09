After winning Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Late Model Series, Brenden Queen is set to make his NASCAR Truck debut

Brenden Queen, a well-known late-model stock car racer on the CARS Tour, will be making his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut, as per an official announcement from TRICON Garage.

The race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina and Queen will be driving the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro sponsored by Best Repair Company.

In the previous season, Queen secured a triumph in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. Despite facing competition from notable NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Queen showcased his prowess by leading 65 out of 125 laps from the pole position, ultimately clinching a commanding victory with a nearly five-second lead as the checkered flag fell.

Brenden Queen, the son of former racer Mike Queen and Robyn Foster, earned his nickname "Butterbean" due to his resemblance to boxer Eric Esch, widely known as "Butterbean," during his early years.

In 2023, Brenden Queen made a significant impact in his racing career by participating in every CARS Tour race for the first time, under the banner of Lee Pulliam Performance.

He won the Hampton Heat at Langley, the Battle of the Stars at New River All-American Speedway, and the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park.

Brenden Queen expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"It’s truly a honor to team up with @TRICONGarage and @ToyotaRacing to make my @NASCAR_Trucks Series debut at the track that put my name on the map last year."

Queen's remarkable skill set, distinctive personality, and assertive racing style swiftly endeared him to fans, establishing him as a favorite among the racing community.

Brenden Queen's rise in Stock Car Racing

Brenden Queen, starting at the age of eight, carved a winding path through the racing ranks. He dominated dirt tracks in the Amateur Jr. Sportsman class, collecting ten wins and a track championship in 2007.

In 2010, Queen won Rookie of the Year in an Arena Racing car, followed by a stint in INEX Legend cars in 2011, where he clinched six feature wins and a Young Lion championship at Langley Speedway.

In 2012, Queen became the youngest Southside Speedway track champion with five wins and Rookie of the Year at Langley.

Queen, a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, continued his dedication and won the 2016 East Carolina Motor Speedway Late Model track championships, marking a thrilling culmination to a remarkable season.