Ahead of his final NASCAR season, Kevin Harvick explained his primary focus entering 2023

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 season will mark his final NASCAR season as he retires from stock car racing at the end of the 2023 season.

The 47-year-old, who began his career replacing legendary Dale Earnhardt, left a legacy closer to the driver as he took over the team.

Heading into the 2023 season, the #4 Ford Stewart-Haas Racing driver has revealed some key information about his final season. During a video for Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick addressed several topics, including his love of different racing series and also mentioned that his primary focus for the 2023 season is more on his team instead of achieving personal milestones.

Harvick said:

"I think the most important thing to check off that list now is to make sure this year goes correct,” Harvick explained. “You know, I think… as everybody who’s around me knows, I want to make sure that I’m involved in everything and make sure that we dot the I’s and cross the T’s."

"Because it’s kind of like going into your first year, your first race, and running your first race. You can only run your last season once, and I want to make sure it’s right for as many people as possible because everybody."

The veteran driver also reflected on the efforts of those who helped him throughout his career on his path to success.

Kevin Harvick further said:

"I’ve had so many people that have helped me get to that point. You can’t do any of this without people. And without the right people and the right people believing in you, it’s hard to have success."

Kevin Harvick will look to win his second Cup Series Championship in his final season

The final season is always special and tough for any driver, and it’s the same case for Kevin Harvick. He has some records and some wins to chase but there is no doubt that the 2014 Cup champion will look to win one more title this year. The veteran driver has a last chance to fulfill some promises and do something crazy he has always wanted to do.

Watch Kevin Harvick and his #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

