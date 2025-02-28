“Ahhhh. The William Byron approach”: Fans in a frenzy as Carson Hocevar drops 1-word message to pop star Madison Beer

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar has been making waves on and off the track and has now caught the attention of NASCAR fans with his William Byron-esque move. Hocevar took his shot and dropped a one-word comment on pop-star Madison Beer's recent X post.

Ad

The reigning Daytona 500 winner made headlines in the Pop world when a fake screenshot depicting his comment, 'Hi,' on Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram post went viral. The post also created waves in the NASCAR world, with Byron clarifying to TMZ about the fake screenshot.

Following a second-place finish at Atlanta, Spire driver Hocevar took his shot, commenting 'Hi' on Beer's recent X post. While interacting with her followers on X (formerly Twitter), the 25-year-old pop star recommended the Severance TV series.

Ad

Trending

"10 10 10s across the board can’t believe u haven’t watched," she wrote.

The #77 Spire Motorsports driver slid into the comments and left a simple one-word message. He wrote:

"hi"

Carson Hocevar on X

Hocevar's comment caught the attention of NASCAR fans, who swarmed the comment section. One X user described it as the classic William Byron approach.

Ad

"Ahhhh. The @WilliamByron approach."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user remarked that Byron had set the standard, as the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver was also caught commenting "hi" on a random influencer's post during last year's playoffs.

"byron set the standard"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A third X user posted a meme of Steph Curry shooting from the moon, implying how Hocevar was taking a long shot to attract Beer's attention.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comment section was flooded with NASCAR fans trying to play wingman to hype up Hocevar and his generous deeds. Here are a few comments:

"Hey congrats on that 7th Piston Cup bro, definitely earned it with those 20 wins on the season" a comment read.

"Thanks for saving my dog from that evil forest last weekend!" another comment read.

"Carson, still don't know how you fought off that mountain lion with your bare hands, but it was a lifesaver. Thanks again!" an X user wrote.

Ad

"Hey Carson, thanks for saving my kittens from a burning house last week!" another X user wrote.

NASCAR veteran shares his advice for Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar secured his career-best second-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ending the race three-wide with Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Despite his impressive performance, he ruffled some feathers on track, upsetting Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain with his aggressive moves.

Ad

NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick reckoned Hocevar's aggressive driving style would eventually bite him. He advised the #77 Chevy driver to iron out his mistakes, block out the noise, and remain focused on competing at the front. He said on the Happy Hour podcast:

"You have to be able to balance all that and still be able to have that aggressive nature and make those aggressive moves. But you gotta clean some of the mistakes up. You can't keep making the same mistakes. I don't think he's going to do that personally. I think he's very talented but I would advise to just block out the noise and keep that pedal down," [from 22:16 ]

Ad

After two races into the season, Hocevar sits 15th in the standings and will return to action for the first road course event of the season at COTA, scheduled on March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback