AJ Allmendinger clarifies profanity-filled ECR outburst after heartbreaking Kansas setback

AJ Allmendinger explained his meltdown and criticism towards ECR after his #16 Chevy retired from the race following a blown engine. He explained that his frustration was in the heat of the moment, and he has a "deep passion" for ECR.

Ad

His race at the Kansas Speedway came to an early end after his engine blew up as he was finishing the sixth lap of the opening stage. Running in 29th place since the start of the race, his car was seen blowing up smoke out of turn four on the track, and subsequently, he ranted out at ECR, Kaulig's engine provider.

"Hey [ECR Engines], you guys [expletive] suck," Allmendinger said (via MotorsportsWire.

Ad

Trending

However, Allmendinger recently explained that he is dedicated to the organization and made his statement out of frustration. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he also mentioned that, having worked with ECR for the past decade, there have been barely engine issues.

"I've worked with ECR for over 10 years. And it's just rare that we've had a couple of engine issues on the cup side of it and then on, you know, with the 16th group on the XFINITY side of it. I think that's kind of where all the frustration kind of boiled over was the fact that I'd, you know, have a deep passion for this organization," AJ Allmendinger said.

Ad

Kaulig Racing is one of the three full-time teams in the 2025 Cup Series that run ECR-powered cars. Richard Childress Racing and Trackhouse Racing also operate on the same power unit, and the non-chartered Beard Motorsports.

AJ Allmendinger reveals ECR's hard work behind the scenes working on the engine issue

AJ Allmendinger added that the organization is currently working on a fix for the engine issue. He also mentioned that he has confidence in their work.

Ad

"So we've had great talks and there are everybody's working. They're butts off to fix the issue. So I got full confidence in it. But yeah, definitely all that frustration kind of ended in the way it did."

At the same time, however, Allmendinger finds it puzzling that he never faced major issues with the ECR engines in the previous years prior to this.

Ad

"The strange thing for me is like all the years that I've worked with ECR, like we've never really had a lot of engine issues. So it's not like this is the problem that exists for a long time. So it's just, we're all working together and we'll fix it. It's just been a couple of tough weeks and it turned us in points and things like that. But you can't go back and fix it. So we just go try to make it better."

AJ Allmendinger ran Kaulig's Xfinity division in the 2024 season before rejoining the Cup Series field full-time. He drove consistently in the second tier, but his performance hasn't been the same in the Cup Series so far this season. He did manage to pull in a couple of top 10 finishes, however, it was mostly altered with subpar performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.