AJ Allmendinger credits Richard Childress' grandson for fortifying the Kaulig-RCR alliance

As the 2025 campaign progresses, AJ Allmendinger has shared his appreciation for Ty Dillon's contribution to reinforcing the relationship between Kaulig Racing's and Richard Childress Racing (RCR). The alliance has become a focal point in the NASCAR garage this season.

Ad

The partnership between Kaulig Racing and RCR dates back to Kaulig's early days in NASCAR and runs deeper than just a manufacturer affiliation. According to Allmendinger, Dillon's presence has had a tangible impact in a season where both organizations are chasing playoff contention.

NASCAR insider Toby Christie tweeted AJ Allmendinger's sentiments regarding the evolving alliance. He wrote on X:

"AJ Allmendinger feels Ty Dillon has really done a great job this year and has helped Kaulig Racing fortify their partnership with RCR. Allmendinger feels the alliance between Kaulig and RCR is stronger than ever."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Him [Ty Dillon] and Austin [Dillon] are brothers and more than anything, that has tied our race teams together more. Which is what we’ve needed to do. Ty has brought a lot, and it’s just the additions that both organizations have made. A few of the Stewart-Haas guys that came over to RCR and Mike Cook [technical director] from SHR that came over to Kaulig," Allmendinger said (via Kickin' the Tires).

Ad

Matt Kaulig founded the organization in 2016 and has since heavily leaned on both technical support and infrastructure from RCR. Kaulig operates out of a facility on RCR's North Carolina campus and utilizes the RCR engine arm, ECR Engines for its Chevrolets. The benefits of the Kaulig-RCR alliance are already visible.

Shared access to engineering insights, cutting-edge simulation data, and aerodynamic development resources offers Kaulig Racing a competitive edge. While Kaulig maintains its own identity under Matt and President Chris Rice, access to RCR’s infrastructure has sharpened its competitiveness.

Ad

This highlights how Dillon's role at Kaulig extends beyond driving duties. His experience in larger organizations like RCR and Germain Racing has proven invaluable in closing operational gaps.

Ty Dillon (right) talks with owner and grandfather Richard Childress at Bristol. Source: Imagn

As a result, Kaulig Racing has seen better performances across all five of its Cup and Xfinity entries, after an inconsistent 2024 season.

Ad

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing overachieve with strong 2025 performances

NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger (16) qualifying at Darlington. Source: Imagn

Kaulig Racing's NASCAR Cup Series efforts have already shown visible improvement this year. The team currently field two cars in the Cup Series with AJ Allmendinger driving the #16 and Richard Childress' grandson, Dillon the #10.

Ad

Allmendinger, back in a full-time Cup ride, has recorded three top-10 finishes and currently sits 16th in the drivers' standings with 198 points. Meanwhile, the team stands 17th in the owners' standings, also with 198 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the Cup Series heads into Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link's 500, Kaulig Racing will look to capitalize on its momentum. Almendinger will begin the race in 19th place in the tenth row, and Dillon a row behind at 21.

Allmendinger's competitiveness, combined with Dillon’s behind-the-scenes efforts, has helped Kaulig turn into one of the more dangerous mid-pack teams entering superspeedway season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.