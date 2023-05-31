AJ Allmendinger to do double duty for Kaulig Racing at Sonoma

Full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger will pilot the Kaulig Racing’s #10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10, 2023. This will be his second Xfinity Series start of the season after taking the checkered flag at COTA on March 25, 2023.

After the Xfinity race, Allmendinger will compete in the Toyota Save Mart 350 Cup event on Sunday, June 11. His double-duty weekend in Sonoma will be sponsored by Gabriel Glas, an Austrian brand created by a Swiss wine critic in 2010.

Gray Gaulding to drive the No. 15 Cup car for Rick Ware Racing this weekend at Gateway



AJ Allmendinger will do double duty at Sonoma for Kaulig Racing, adding the No. 10 Xfinity car to his duties next weekend. That will be the first Xfinity race at Sonoma.

AJ Allmendinger stated the he is elated to return at the Sonoma Raceway but not happy with his track success at the 2.52-mile-long track. In a statement released by the team, Allmendinger said:

“I'm excited to get back to Sonoma and run double duty. I'm not quite happy with my on-track success at Sonoma yet. We ran there last year and just didn't have the result we were looking for. Being my home track, it's a special place for me. It's always fun to see family and friends there and I'm excited to have Gabriel Glas onboard for both races. I'm hopeful we can have a good showing for them.”

The 41-year-old is yet to score a win at this venue in either the Cup or Xfinity Series. He has earned one pole and two top-10 finishes in 11 Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, with a best finish of seventh place which came in 2009

Kaulig Racing president excited to have AJ Allmendinger on the #10 Xfinity entry at Sonoma Raceway

Apart from AJ Allmendinger, the #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was driven by Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Justin Haley in the Xfinity Series this season.

We're excited to partner with Gabriel-Glas for the Xfinity and Cup Series race's in Wine Country next weekend!



We're excited to partner with Gabriel-Glas for the Xfinity and Cup Series race's in Wine Country next weekend!

In a statement released by team, Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, said:

“Kaulig Racing has always had a certain synergy on and off the track just as Gabriel Glas creates a synergy that yields the best wine experience. It's a perfect fit as we go to wine country for A.J.'s doubleheader weekend in Sonoma. We know A.J. puts on a good show at these road courses and we're looking forward to having Gabriel Glas be a part of it.”

Allmendinger had scored 16 wins, 64 top-10 finishes, and nine poles in 94 starts in NASCAR’s second tier series.

Catch AJ Allmendinger in action at the Sonoma Raceway for Xfinity Series’ DoorDash 250 and Cup Series' Toyota Save Mart 350 on June 10 and June 11, respectively.

