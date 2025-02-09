AJ Allmendinger expects a “tough” Cup Series return amid Kaulig Racing’s “biggest” overhaul

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger recently reflected on his move to the Cup Series after a year of competing part-time in both the Cup and the Xfinity Series. Allmendinger believes that he might face some difficulty, however, with the internal shuffle at Kaulig Racing, he is confident about his return.

AJ Allmendinger will drive the #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series this season. With a 17-year NASCAR career, he has made over 400 Cup Series starts, earning three wins and 80 top-ten finishes. However, his Xfinity Series success stands out, with 18 victories to his name.

However, ahead of his return, the California native was interviewed by FOX Sports' renowned journalist Bob Pockrass, where he shed light on his return. Furthermore, Allmendinger expressed his views on Kaulig Racing finally having a Competition Director, who had no other role in the team. He believes that this big overhaul will make them 'better' as a team.

Trending

"The biggest thing is it'll be the first time that we've had a competition director not be the crew chief. And, you know, when you're trying to race at this elite level, it's tough to do when you're kind of limited on people. And, you know, when it came to like, Squid was doing a great job doing it, but it's hard to do. So, to have Mike Cook there as our competition director, to be able to be the guy that focuses on just kind of the everyday grind of making sure that we're getting better, we're doing the right things, things like that. I'm really looking forward to working with Trent (Owens) again."

Expand Tweet

AJ Allmendinger's last full-time season in the Cup Series was in 2023 where he last paired up with Trent Owens. Despite securing a win and a few good performances, the duo only managed to finish the season in P21.

AJ Allmendinger's former teammate shuts down doubts with a blunt response to 'good enough for NASCAR' question

AJ Allmendinger and three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who was in his rookie Xfinity season, competed as teammates with Kaulig Racing. Van Gisbergen's path up the ladder has been a lot quicker than we normally witness. Last year was his rookie full-time season in the Xfinity Series, and this year will be his rookie season in Cup.

However, the Kiwi is confident about his Cup Series run despite many throwing shade at his NASCAR experience. Bob Pockrass recently asked SVG whether his best was good enough for the top division in NASCAR. (via X)

"That's why I'm here. Yeah, I know I can do the job. Yeah, and I know that Justin has been awesome with giving me everything I need to, you know, immerse myself here and learn. And, yeah, it's just time from now. I know I can get there. It'll just how long it's going to take on the oval side." AJ Allmendinger's former teammate responded

Expand Tweet

Shane van Gisbergen has teamed up with Trackhouse Racing and will pilot their #88 Chevrolet in his rookie Cup Series season. Catch both AJ Allmendinger and van Gisbergen in action in the Daytona 500 next Sunday at 2:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback