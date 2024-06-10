AJ Allmendinger fumes at Kyle Larson with F-bomb after hard racing at Sonoma - "No rear tires left"

AJ Allmendinger suffered from a loss of tire grip during the race at Sonoma after a strong battle with Kyle Larson. In the heat of the moment, he also blamed the latter, lashing out at him with an F-bomb.

Allmendinger took part in his second Cup Series race this season after a sixth-place finish in COTA earlier. The #13 Chevrolet driver, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kauling Racing, was involved in a particularly strong battle with Hendrick Motorsport's Kyle Larson. The latter pushed him for a long part of the race, which resulted in Allmendinger's disappointing result, as he mentioned a loss of grip in the rear tires.

Nearing the end of the race, he complained on his team radio about the poor grip in his tires, blaming Larson for the same. He said:

"No rear tires left, f*cking Kyle (Larson)."

By the time AJ Allmendinger reported this from sixth place, Larson had made his way into fourth. The latter ended up the race in victory lane, marking his third win of the season and reclaiming the lead in the standings. He has also led in most laps so far this season.

With NASCAR giving the #5 Chevy driver a waiver for the race that he missed at Charlotte, Larson's entry in the Playoffs seems inevitable; however, it is tough to say the same for AJ Allmendinger.

AJ Allmendinger's Xfinity playoffs entry under question as he leads a winless season

While he takes part in the Cup Series periodically, Allmendinger is currently racing full-time with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. In the 14 rounds completed so far, he has not won a single race. He has managed to finish within the top five just three times so far this season.

With almost half of the Xfinity season over, it is high time for AJ Allmendinger to win a race, which will increase the chances of his playoff qualification. Although he has not won the championship in the past, he did finish in fourth place in 2021, and then fifth in 2022. With his current form, however, it is tough to say if he will be able to make it to the playoffs.