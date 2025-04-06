AJ Allmendinger points out 'biggest sign of improvement' as Kaulig Racing's competitiveness grows

AJ Allmendinger pointed out the major improvement in the drivability of Kaulig Racing's Chevy this season. He has shown improvement in the season so far compared to his previous campaign with the team.

The 43-year-old returned to full-time racing in the Cup Series this season with Kaulig Racing. So far, he has been battling in the midfield consistently in most races and has also managed to bring in two top-10 finishes. Assessing his current form with the team, Allmendinger commented that the team has been showing stable improvements in performance.

"I think generally we're making our stuff better," AJ Allmendinger said (via Bob Pockrass). "We still need to keep improving on it, but at least we're in the ballgame right now when it comes to whatever 7, 8 races into the season."

AJ Allmendinger also feels that the car's drivability has improved by quite a bit this year. He claimed that the car has not been terrible to drive in any of the races so far this season.

"Biggest thing that I've noticed is like even when we're off or we're, maybe struggling or not where we want to be, like the cars aren't bad to drive," he added. "You know, maybe we're just lacking a little bit of speed [...] So, you know, I think driveability of the cars is a lot better. You know, so that to me is the biggest sign of improvement."

Allmendinger's best finish this season so far came at Homestead-Miami (seventh).

Analyzing AJ Allmendinger's season so far with Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger was out of full-time Cup Series racing in the 2024 season as he was piloting Kaulig's Xfinity #16. He was remarkably consistent throughout the season, regularly finding himself within the top-10. His performances resulted in him getting a full-time seat for this year with the team in the Cup Series.

His season started out a little tough at the Daytona 500, but Allmendinger showed considerable improvement heading into the next few races. Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami were his strong points, as he clinched two top-10 finishes and another P14. Meanwhile, he was inside the top-30 in the other races.

While he has certainly not been any close to winning races so far in the season, he does look consistent in the midfield. As he mentioned, the car has been good to drive which can promise more consistency throughout the season. If he does manage to gain enough points, he might be in for a battle for the playoffs berth based on points. However, that is a far stretch currently.

