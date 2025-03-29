AJ Allmendinger reveals what made him abandon the 'pro-horn' stance in latest NASCAR video

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger, has revealed the hilarious reason for reversing his stance on honking. Racing in NASCAR since 2006, Allmendinger has competed for 20 years across all three National Series, along with a stint in Indycar for Team Penske.

In Miami, AJ Allmendinger experienced one of his better races, finishing seventh. With a top-ten finish in Las Vegas the week before, Allmendinger has turned his season around from his 41st place finish in the season opener at Daytona.

In an Instagram video uploaded by NASCAR, several drivers were asked whether it was ok to honk. AJ Allmendinger replied to this by stating that the movie Unhinged changed his view on honking.

"I used to be pro-horn and then I watched the movie "Unhinged". You never know what's going on in that car in front of you."

The movie "Unhinged" features a honking incident that spirals into a terrifying case of road rage, the kind of situation Allmendinger prefers to avoid. Other drivers sitting for the video, gave their own takes to the predicament.

Recent race winner Josh Berry, found no issue with honking, albeit only in select situations.

"They might turn around and wreck you or something. You know light turns green and they didn't see it, maybe they're looking at their phone, then you give em' a little [horn sound]," Berry said.

Meanwhile, Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley saw no reason to use a horn and said,

"You shouldn't use your horn. I don't even know what the purpose is."

AJ Allmendinger currently 20th in the standings with 126 points, nine spots above his team mate Ty Dillon. Six starts into the season, Allmendinger has secured two top-ten finishes from an average start of 13.5.

"I don't know how many more years I got" : AJ Allmendinger opens up about his NASCAR future

Driving the No.16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, AJ Allmendinger shared his thoughts on a question he often gets as a 43 year old driver, about how long he intends to keep racing. After 22 years of professional racing, Allmendinger secured his first Cup Series victory in 2014 at Watkins Glen International. His next victory took seven years to arrive in 2021's inaugural Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

In 2024, Allmendinger primarily drove for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, while taking part in three Cup Series races for the team, resulting in his best finish of sixth at the Daytona 500. Following seven top-5 finishes and a win at Las Vegas, he went on to reach the championship four, ultimately finishing the season at third. Consequently, Allmendinger was chosen to ride full-time for Kaulig Racing in the 2025 Cup season.

In an interview with NASCAR, Allmendinger shared his thoughts on continuing in the sport.

"I don't know how many more years I got. They keep asking me like "well how long you want to do this", I'm like, I'll be honest, if it's going well and you believe in me and you think I can still go do the job and we're getting better, I'll keep doing it for as long as possible," he said.

Allmendinger has qualified 30th for his seventh race of the season, the Cook Out 400, which will take place at the Martinsville Speedway. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and Sirius XM on Sunday, March 30 at 3 PM ET.

