AJ Allmendinger reveals how Next Gen unlocked his Homestead potential to match Joe Gibbs star Christopher Bell

Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger recently attributed his consistency at the Homestead-Miami Speedway to the Next Gen car. Allmendinger believes the adaptability of the Gen-7 car has leveled the playing field and helped racers like himself go toe to toe against top drivers like Christopher Bell.

Allmendinger has shown huge promise in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 since the introduction of the Next Gen cars. While he is yet to win on the 1.5-mile oval, the #16 driver has the joint-best average finish of 5.3 at the track in the Next Gen era. He is tied with Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Christopher Bell and has finished in the top ten in all three of his races there.

Talking ahead of the race to NASCAR reporter Dustin Long, AJ Allmendinger credited the Gen-7 cars for his success at the venue of the next Cup Series race.

"You know, I think this is a racetrack that I've always enjoyed. But with this car, it kind of lends itself to...you're able to run in different parts of the racetrack instead of the old generation car."

The Next Gen cars are more versatile than their predecessors. It contains a symmetrical body and a carbon-fiber underbody which contributes to a better aerodynamic profile. This reduces the reliance on side force and allows drivers to explore inner racing lines without a significant performance loss. The 43-year-old racer explained,

"The Xfinity car, where once the tires kind of wear out, you have to just be pinned against the fence. You know, I've always said that that's not one of my strengths. I'm always trying to work on it. I'm okay at it, but nowhere are my calories under the Reddick or Blaney those guys that can rip the fence. But I think this car allows me to find different areas, to find speed. "

He will be hoping to use that momentum at the Cup Series race on Sunday where he begins in the fifth row, especially after a strong performance at Las Vegas.

AJ Allmendinger adapted to changing conditions at Homestead with Next Gen car

AJ Allmendinger during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 practice- Source: Getty

AJ Allmendinger has finished in the third, fifth and eighth positions in his last three races in Miami. This is noteworthy given his 22.3 average starting position over those starts. While talking to NASCAR website, Allmendinger said:

“Like, I can look at all three years, and the cars have been different in the sense of how they drove, what their strengths and weaknesses were I always got better later in the race, and I think it cooled down. So it’ll be interesting to see racing now in March and how that changes it."

Allmendinger also compared the track to similar 1.5-mile tracks like Las Vegas or Charlotte where drivers are required to accelerate a lot more. Homestead's layout allows more flexibility which benefits his style of racing with minimal handling. Despite his good track record, Allmendinger remained cautious ahead of the race as this race was shifted to earlier in the calendar and the track could act differently under cooler conditions.

