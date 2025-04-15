AJ Allmendinger's confidence grows after strong and consistent finishes: “A big deal for us”

AJ Allmendinger recently shared his thoughts after an eventful Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway. With a ninth-place finish at the short track, the veteran Kaulig Racing drivers hope to build momentum as they believe he has a shot at winning in the near future.

Ad

Marking his full-time return to NASCAR's premier division after stepping away from the tracks following the 2018 season, the No. 16 Chevrolet driver has shown promising results in his 2025 campaign. The 43-year-old secured his best qualifying effort at the 0.5-mile mark of the 2025 season and bagged a third top-10 finish.

In a conversation during the media availability, Allmendinger opened up about his recent outing to the short track in Tennessee. He said:

"To have three top-10 finishes in the last five races is a big deal for us at Kaulig Racing. More importantly, we were able to run inside the top 12 all day which is really great momentum for our team. We were able to get another stage point which shows we're consistently running with the front of the field. We will keep building on what we have, knocking out these top-10 finishes and go execute at the races we know we have a shot to win."

Ad

Trending

AUTO: MAR 15 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Source: Getty

Last year, AJ Allmendinger showed prowess running in the Xfinity Series. He managed one triumph at Las Vegas, six top-five finishes, and ended the year in the third spot in the final driver's standings. As he embraces his return to the Cup Series, the California native claims to be in the "ball game" after showing signs of improvement.

Ad

AJ Allmendinger weighs in on the signs of improvement for the 2025 NASCAR season

AJ Allmendinger had an underwhelming start to his Cup Series return with a DNF at the Daytona 500 event. However, he has had better results since then. Other than his three top-10 finishes. The Kaulig driver also showed speed at Atlanta, Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and most recently, at Bristol.

Ad

"I think generally we're making our stuff better," AJ Allmendinger said (via Bob Pockrass). "We still need to keep improving on it, but at least we're in the ballgame right now when it comes to whatever 7, 8 races into the season."

Furthermore, Allmendinger addressed the "biggest thing" he has noticed in his No. 16 machine.

"Even when we're off or we're, maybe struggling or not where we want to be, like the cars aren't bad to drive," AJ Allmendinger said. "You know, maybe we're just lacking a little bit of speed [...] So, you know, I think driveability of the cars is a lot better. You know, so that to me is the biggest sign of improvement."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Currently, AJ Allmendinger sits at P16 in the 2025 Cup Series points table. With the drivability of his car and the improvement in confidence, the No. 16 driver would look to build his momentum on the same and execute a better finish in the upcoming races. NASCAR will return to action for superspeedway racing in Talladega on April 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sashwat Deo Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.



Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.



Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.



When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making. Know More