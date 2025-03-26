AJ Allmendinger’s right hand reveals why he eagerly embraced NASCAR’s Next Gen change

Trent Owens, the crew chief of AJ Allmendinger’s #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team, recently discussed how he adjusted and adapted to the challenge of the NASCAR Next Gen car. As it’s the fourth year of the next-gen car era, Owens revealed the reason behind why he enjoys the challenges it presents and appreciates the opportunity to work on it.

Ad

NASCAR introduced the Next Gen car, its seventh-generation race car, in the 2022 Cup Series season, replacing the Gen 6 chassis, which was previously used from 2013 to 2021.

During a podcast with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, AJ Allmendinger’s crew chief Owens reflected on his experience of transitioning from the Gen 6 of NASCAR cars to the NextGen car. His crew chief admitted he was growing weary of working on the older car and welcomed the changes brought by the NASCAR NextGen car.

Ad

Trending

Embracing NASCAR's Next Gen car change, here’s what Owens said:

“I've had a lot of experience with the other car, and I think I'm on the other side. I was honestly tired of working on that car, so I welcomed the NextGen, and I really liked the NextGen. From the time I was able to start working on it, I really liked it. It definitely was different in making the transition.”

Ad

“The parts and pieces are so much different than what we had in the past, the aero numbers and the sensitivity to ride height on this car is so much different than the other ones. But now I really enjoy working on this car, and fourth year in, I still enjoy it. I welcome the change.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Allmendinger’s crew chief shed light on importance of adaptability in NASCAR

NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger made his full-time NASCAR Cup Series return this year after spending last season in the Xfinity Series. He also reunited with longtime crew chief Trent Owens for the season. The duo has worked together with JTG-Daugherty Racing in the 2018 season.

Ad

With the change of NASCAR car, Owens discussed the importance of adaptability in sport, admitting that continuous learning and accepting change are essential for long-term success in the sport.

In the aforementioned interview, Owens said:

“Honestly I think in order to succeed in this sport and continue to go for years on, you have to adapt to what NASCAR throws at you and I feel like I've done that and I actually like working on this car a lot.”

AJ Allmendinger has scored two consecutive top-10 finishes in the last two races at Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami after an abysmal performance in the first four races of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback