AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara Allmendinger captures special moments from son's track walk at COTA

Tara Allmendinger, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger, took to her social media earlier on Saturday to share a look at their son, Aero James', day at the Circuit of the Americas. COTA will be hosting the next race in the NASCAR calendar, with the event taking place this weekend, giving young Aero a chance to walk the track in Austin. Tara shared videos of her son and husband on track, with the driver pushing his son in a small car on the famous circuit.

Sharing the videos to her Instagram stories, Allmendinger's wife captioned the first video with:

"Track Walk with Dad."

Tara Allmendinger's instagram story featuring her son's track walk at COTA - Image via Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

Tara Allmendinger's instagram story featuring another angle of her son's track walk at COTA - Image via Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

Aero was accompanied by his father, the Kaulig Racing driver, on his track walk earlier today, with Tara sharing a few short clips to her social media.

Tara Allmendinger's instagram story featuring AJ Allmendinger and Aero James Allmendinger at COTA - Image via Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger and his wife have been married since 2019 and welcomed Aero James into their lives in September 2023.

As the racer heads into the upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2025 taking place at COTA this weekend, he has accumulated a total of 30 points so far this season. He achieved a sixth place finish at the Duel at Daytona, a 41st place finish (DNF) at the Daytona 500, and a 14th place finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway - allowing him to score five, one, and 24 points, respectively.

Qualifying for the upcoming race in Austin will take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on Amazon Prime. The race will take place on March 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

AJ Allmendinger speaks out about looking forward to the race at COTA

AJ Allmendinger (16) during practice for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, March 26th 2022 - Source: Imagn

The Kaulig Racing driver has spoken out about his excitement for the upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix while also addressing how the new layout for the track will require him and the #16 team to embrace the challenge, but he feels it is possible to secure the win this weekend. Allmendinger said:

“I always enjoy going to COTA, I feel like we’ve had a lot of speed there in the past. We’ve had some success, but we’ve always been in the mix to run inside the top five. It’ll be a challenge this weekend with the new layout, but I feel good from where our road course program has been. If we can unload, have speed, and execute, we’ll give ourselves a shot to win the race,” Allmendinger said via Kaulig Racing.

AJ Allmendinger's previous starts at the COTA have yielded one top five and two top-10 finishes, with a sixth place finish coming at the track last year.

