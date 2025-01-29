AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara makes her cat's video look like a car promo in hilarious edit

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara Allmendinger, took to her social media account to share an edit of her cat. Mrs. Allmendinger shared an edited video of Chickie Nuggie Cat, which hilariously looked like a car advertisement.

AJ Allmendinger and his wife Tara have been pet enthusiasts for a long time. Earlier, they owned a cat named Mr. Tickels, and now Chickie Nuggie Cat replaced him of late. The recent video on Instagram that Tara Allmendinger shared belonged to the latter.

As she shared the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 28, here's what Tara wrote in the caption,

"Tried it again with @checkie_nuggie_cat. She just looks right into the light."

Trending

Here's a screenshot of Tara Allmendinger's Instagram story:

Credit: Tara Allmendinger's Instagram account.

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger got married to his longtime girlfriend, Tara Meador, in 2019. The couple have a son, Aero James Allmendinger, who was born in 2023, four years after their marriage.

Prior to his marriage to Tara, Allmendinger was married to a Canadian model, named Lynne Kushnirenko. Kushnirenko is the 2004 Miss Molson Indy Canada.

They got married in 2007 after meeting in a Champ Car race in 2005. After five years of their marriage, the two filed for divorce. After a few years, the Kaulig Racing driver met Tara Meador and they eventually got married in 2019.

AJ Allmendinger and his wife lost their cat Mr. Tickles in 2023

Prior to Chickie Nuggie Cat's arrival, AJ and Tara Allmendinger were parents to Mr. Tickles, the cat. The NASCAR couple found him at a dumpster on an August afternoon in a North Carolina neighborhood.

AJ Allmendinger with wife Tara Allmendinger and son Aero Allmendinger - Source: Imagn

As they found him, the couple adopted him and started taking him everywhere they traveled. However, after seven years of life, Mr. Tickles passed away in February 2023. As per reports, the pet suffered a blood clot and passed away immediately.

Sharing the grief of losing his cat, the Kaulig Racing driver took to his X (formerly Twitter) account in February 2023 and penned down his thoughts,

"It’s taken me a couple of days to write this. It’s with enormous sadness I relay the news that Tara and I lost our sweet boy @tickles_thecat who passed away Sunday night unexpectedly. He was the best cat we could have ever asked for. He was our family and there will be a huge void…”

"... Left in our hearts. Tickles had a lot of fans and I always loved being called Mr. Tickles’ dad at the racetrack. Always made me smile. Thank you to all who followed and loved seeing his posts. Tara and I will be forever grateful we rescued him from under the dumpster #4everacatdad.”

Expand Tweet

Away from his familial scenario, AJ Allmendinger will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Cup Series this season. He will be in charge of the #16 entry, alongside teammate, Ty Dillon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback