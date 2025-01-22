AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara shares adorable glimpse of son’s obsession with Disney's Cars

Tara Allmendinger, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger, took to social media to share a heartfelt video of the couple's son, Aero. The one-year-old was seen enjoying the hit Pixar movie "Cars" in the video.

The wife of the driver shared the snippet to her Instagram stories and wrote a humorous caption that revealed how obsessed her son is with watching the NASCAR-inspired animated movie.

"Cars for the 100th time 🤪," she wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram @mrs.allmendinger

Tara has shared hilarious videos of her son in the past, including last week in an Instagram post. She shared a video of Aero appearing to have used mascara to draw on his face and on the walls of the family's house. The couple's son was sporting a Cincinnati Bengals jersey, but Tara humorously suggested he might be a Las Vegas Raiders fan. She even gave a "pro tip" on how to remove mascara from painted surfaces, writing:

Trending

"Who wants to tell Aero he’s giving more of a @raiders vibe than a @bengals one. Pro tip: toothpaste works wonders to remove mascara from painted surfaces."

Not long before that, Tara took to Instagram to share photos of herself and AJ enjoying Aero's first snow day. In Tara's caption, she made it clear why their son wasn't wearing any winter clothing, writing:

"It’s snowing!! First snow for Aero. ❄️ (Edit: so people will STOP asking where his clothes are. Aero was outside for max 75 seconds to get the photo and the video. It was oddly calm with no wind. He hates sleeves and coats. He didn’t like the snow and we didn’t put him in it. We know he needs clothes IF he were to play outside! AJ and Aero went back inside and I returned to the work I was doing outside in the garage.)"

On the racetrack, AJ Allmendinger is set to return to the Cup Series in 2025 to wheel the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Last season, Allmendinger moved back down to the Xfinity Series and wheeled the #16 Kaulig Racing machine to a win at Las Vegas in the playoffs. The win clinched the California native a spot in the Championship 4 race, but he wound up finishing third among the title contenders.

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara thanked Kaulig Racing for husband's title run

While AJ Allmendinger couldn't come away with an Xfinity Series championship in 2024, it was still a quality season for the veteran driver. His wife, Tara, offered her gratitude for her husband's team, Kaulig Racing, at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Tara took to Instagram to share family photos from the season-finale race at Phoenix and penned a caption that read:

"Signing off on the 2024 @nascar Race Season. Thank you Xfinity Series for the memories. Thank you @kauligracing and everyone who helped make this championship run possible. 🧡"

AJ Allmendinger is a three-time Cup Series race winner in 446 starts. His last win came at the Charlotte Roval in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback