AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara shares adorable moments of son dancing during husband’s Hall of Fame induction attended by King Richard Petty

AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara Allmendinger shared an adorable moment with her son dancing during her husband’s Hall of Fame induction on March 14. The induction was also attended by Richard Petty in Las Vegas.

AJ met Tara (at the time Meador) in 2015 at Indy 500, where their relationship began. They married each other in a scenic ceremony at Murray’s Mill in Catawba, North Carolina in December 2019. In September 2023, AJ and Tara welcomed their first child, a boy named Aero James Allmendinger. Shortly after he was born, the young Allmendinger was diagnosed with craniosynostosis. Aero made a full recovery shortly after that.

On Instagram, Tara shared a video of the young Aero dancing at his father’s Hall of Fame induction on March 14th, 2025.

Screenshot via Instagram - @mrs.allmendinger

Tara also posted a picture of Aero where she captioned the post:

"Son of The Hall of Famed"

Screenshot via Instagram - @mrs.allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger, the Kaulig Racing driver, was inducted into the West Coast Stock Car/ Motorsports Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025. The honor recognizes Allmendinger’s contribution to motorsports as a whole. With over 450 Cup Series starts and three wins in the premier series, the Kaulig Racing driver has established himself as a versatile competitor. The induction ceremony took place at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, a ceremony attended by NASCAR Legend Richard Petty.

The fellow inductees included Rick Ware, Justin Marks, Boris Said, Chuck Gurney, Davey Hamilton, and Jeff Jefferson.

Tara and AJ Allmendinger's son Aero made a complete recovery from craniosynostosis

Tara Allmendinger celebrated her son Aero James' graduation from his cranial helmet, marking the end of a challenging period following Aero's diagnosis with Sagittal Craniosynostosis. Aero underwent surgery at three months old to address the condition, which caused certain bones in his skull to fuse prematurely. After the surgery, he wore a helmet for several months to mold his head shape and facilitate his recovery. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"He did it! It’s official: Aero has graduated from his @docband helmet from Cranial Technologies. We are so grateful for all the care and support we’ve received. Last year, AJ and I were scared, sick, and losing sleep over the thought of our three-month-old undergoing surgery. Aero was born with Saggital Craniosynostosis and had to undergo an endoscopic strip craniectomy—basically, surgery to remove a fused suture on the top of his skull," Tara wrote.

"After surgery, he wore three helmets for several months. The helmets molded his head to shape and allowed for normal brain growth. I can report everything turned out fantastic. God’s timing and plan are truly perfect," she added.

Tara shared their journey on Instagram, where she has over 20,000 followers, expressing relief and gratitude for the successful treatment and support they received.

