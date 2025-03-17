AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara shares a carousel of pictures after Kaulig Racing’s driver’s ‘great finish’ at Las Vegas

AJ Allmendinger finished eighth in the recently concluded Pennzoil 400. After the race, his wife Tara Allmendinger took to Instagram to share a series of pictures giving the fans a glimpse through her day.

Ad

Tara and AJ got married in 2019 and have a son named Aero. Tara frequently posts images and videos on social media featuring the Kaulig star and their son. AJ finished in the top ten for the first time this season as his Kaulig Racing teammate, Ty Dillon finished 21st, in what was a good outing for the Chevrolet ZL1s.

AJ remained in the top 15 for most of the race achieving a highest speed of 182.26 mph. He was outside the first ten rows when the race restarted after its final caution with 21 laps to go. But he recovered with a strong finish 5.809 seconds behind the winner, Josh Berry. His wife posted a series of images on Instagram after the race captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Great finish at Las Vegas! P8 "

Ad

The images showed Tara, AJ in his racing suit, and son Aero on a successful day for the #16 driver. Aero was seen playing with toy cars and high-fiving crew members while enjoying himself at the Las Vegas Superspeedway. AJ managed to turn the support from his family into his season-best performance.

Las Vegas proved to be a challenging race for all the drivers with nine cautions. The race saw multiple tire issues due to multiple wrecks and debris on the track as teams struggled to manage pit strategy. After the race, AJ Allmendinger talked to Frontstretch about his #16 Chevrolet:

Ad

"I thought our Action Industry Chevy was honestly really really good but we were just not strong enough in traffic. So, if we get clean air I could run really fast laps but I could get easily trapped behind cars. That's the name of the game out here. But there's definitely cars (that) had better maneuverability and that's something we got to work on but the speed wise of the car, I was really happy." (2:48 onwards)

Ad

Ad

AJ Allmendinger noted that his team was successful in managing his tires better and acknowledged the importance of gaining spots during pit stops. His eighth-place finish despite so many cautions shows the #16 crew's efficient execution.

AJ Allmendinger looks ahead after a rough start

AJ Allmendinger (bottom right) races Joey Logano and Josh Berry during the Pennzoil 400 - Source: Getty

AJ Allmendinger's season has been a mixed bag so far. While he has looked promising at multiple stages they have not brought him the results he wanted. Apart from Las Vegas, Allmendinger has managed to finish in the top 15 only once at Atlanta. The Kaulig racer jumped five spots in the NASCAR Cup Series 2025 and currently stands in the 23rd position with 92 points after his top-ten finish in Las Vegas.

Allmendinger looks to take momentum to his next race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. It's a track where he has shown promise finishing in the top-15 nine times in his 19 starts. Since, February 2022, he has held an average finish of 5.3 second-highest of all active racers, with two top-five finishes in three races. This holds him in good stead, especially after a strong showing at Las Vegas as he hopes to continue his good run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback