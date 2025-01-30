AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shares comical snippets of son rocking Jeff Gordon's retirement party glasses 

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shared a carousel of their son Aero's snippets in a pair of party shades. She mentioned that the pictures were from Jeff Gordon's retirement party.

Born in 2023, Aero James has been the center of attraction on Tara Allmendinger's Instagram page. She regularly shares his updates with her 20k+ followers on the social media platform and recently posted pictures of her son playing around with a pair of party shades they mentioned were from veteran NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon's retirement party.

"Smiley McGee rocking the gold glasses we have from Jeff Gordon’s retirement party. I guess this is why we saved them. 😂," Tara Allmendinger captioned her Instagram post.

Jeff Gordon retired from full-time Cup Racing at the end of the 2015 season after having spent his entire career with Hendrick Motorsports. He returned the following year on a part-time basis but has stayed away from the series since. Gordon currently works with the team as their vice-chairman.

AJ Allmendinger and Tara Meador have been married since 2019 after several years of dating.

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shares adorable pictures of 43-year-old with their son Aero

A few weeks ago, Tara Allmendinger shared heartwarming pictures of her husband AJ Allmendinger with their son Aero. The two shared a very similar smile in the pictures, that also had their pet dog, with Tara Allmendinger captioning the post:

"No doubt they are related. 🤣 AJ and Aero 💙.

As mentioned, the couple welcomed their son in 2023. However, they faced quite a few complications shortly after his birth. Aero was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare condition in children that leads to the early fusion of a baby's skull before the development of the brain.

Aero had to undergo surgery because of the same and was later seen wearing a specialized helmet to help in the recovery. He wore it for months. Upon his full recovery, Tara Allmendinger shared a post.

"After surgery, he wore three helmets for several months. The helmets molded his head to shape and allowed for normal brain growth. I can report everything turned out fantastic. God’s timing and plan are truly perfect. 💜" she mentioned in the post.

AJ Allmendinger has been with Kaulig Racing since 2021. The 43-year-old raced full-time for the team in the 2023 season and in the following season in 2024, he moved to the team's Xfinity Series division.

Allmendinger won the Ambetter Health 302 while securing an additional six top-finishes. He ended the 2024 Xfinity Series in third place with 4028 points to his name, just seven behind the champiom Justin Allgaier.

Kaulig signed him back to the Cup Series for another full-time run in the upcoming season. He is set to pilot the #16 Chevrolet for the team.

