AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shares glimpses of 'Adventures in Catawba County' with son

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara has shared glimpses of her trip to North Carolina's Bunker Hill Covered Bridge with her son Aero. This bridge is part of the magnificent history of the state.

The Bunker Hill Covered Bridge is one of the only two covered bridges that still exist in North Carolina. It is also the sole remaining example of the Haupt truss design, a unique design that was named after Herman Haupt, an American civil engineer. Built over Lyle Creek, the bridge's construction was started around 130 years ago in 1894. Being a part of the state's history now because of the rarity of its construction type, it was included in the National Register of Historic Places and is now a tourist site.

Trending

Tara Allmendinger and her son recently visited the iconic place as she posted pictures on her Instagram story. In a picture that revealed the exact point where one would detour from the main road towards the bridge, she wrote:

"Adventures in Catawba Country."

Tara Allmendinger visits the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge (@mrs.allmendinger on Instagram)

In the following stories, she posted multiple pictures of the bridge and its surroundings. One of the stories also showed her with her son Aero walking through the bridge which spans hardly a few meters in length but is quite an experience to walk through.

AJ Allmendinger's wife walks through the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge with son Aero (@mrs.allmendinger on Instagram)

AJ Allmendinger married Tara Meador back in 2019. The two had been dating for a while back then. The couple welcomed their first child, Aero, in September of 2023. Shortly after his birth, Aero was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare condition in children. He went through surgery for the same and wore a specialized helmet to help with the recovery. He recently made a full recovery.

As for AJ Allmendinger, he will return to full-time Cup Series action with Kaulig Racing this season after spending the 2024 season on a part-time schedule and in the Xfinity Series. He recently participated in the pre-season Clash at the Bowman Gray stadium. While the racing was rather exciting, he shared a close moment with fellow driver Cole Custer.

Cole Custer on feud with AJ Allmendinger: "It’s going to be a major problem [in the future]"

NASCAR returned to the legendary "Madhouse," the Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time since 1971 for the Clash. Heat races were held for the drivers in order to qualify and participate in the main race. The action-packed weekend saw quite a few incidents, but there was one between Cole Custer and AJ Allmendinger that turned up the heat.

Cole Custer and AJ Allmendinger shortly after the incident - Qualifying Heat - Source: Getty

During the Heat 4, both drivers battled each other. With just six laps to go in the race, the drivers went all out, and Custer went into the wall as Allmendinger went too wide outside of turn three. This caused him to bounce back and then turn the latter's #16 around.

Custer, who is returning to a full-time schedule with the Haas Factory Team this season, said he was letting the incident go because of the "mess," but warned that it would be a "major problem" if it recurs in the future.

"I am okay with letting it go because of how much of a mess this really is. But I told him if it happens in the future, it’s going to be a major problem. We’ll just go on to the next one," he said (via Motociclismo).

Following the incident, neither Cole Custer nor AJ Allmendinger were able to qualify for the main Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback