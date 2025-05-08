AJ Allmendinger’s Xfinity replacement reflects on ‘challenging’ rookie year: “A lot of missed opportunities”

Christian Eckes, the driver who replaced AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, recently called his rookie season “challenging” in a conversation with CBS Sports. Eckes, who made the jump to Xfinity after a record-setting Truck Series campaign in 2024, said he and his team have struggled to find consistency.

Despite showing occasional speed, the results haven’t matched his or the team’s expectations. Eckes has recorded four top-10 finishes this season, including a strong fifth-place run at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). But the rest of his races have been filled with setbacks, including four DNFs. His most recent DNF came after an early engine failure at Texas.

He currently sits 18th in the driver standings, with 238 points to his name. Speaking to CBS Sports about his rookie season, Eckes noted:

“It's been a challenging year, to say the least. We've definitely not exceeded expectations by any means. We've had speed and have been headed in the right direction, but it's definitely been more of a challenge than we probably anticipated. It's definitely gonna be crucial over the next couple weeks to kind of turn it around. We've had good speed, we just haven't had good finishes or really good luck in most of the races. A lot of missed opportunities, but still plenty of season to make up for it.”

AJ Allmendinger handpicked Eckes to take over the No. 16 Chevrolet after the 43-year-old was confirmed to return to Kaulig Racing’s Cup Series team in 2025. The choice came after Eckes put together one of the most consistent Truck Series seasons in history.

He won four races and earned 22 top-10s in 23 starts, finishing with a 5.4 average finish for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. However, the step up to Xfinity hasn’t gone as smoothly as he would have hoped.

Eckes and his team now have time to regroup, as the Xfinity Series is on a two-week break. The series returns on Saturday, May 24, for the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger wanted Kaulig Racing to hire Christian Eckes

NASCAR: AJ Allmendinger at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

AJ Allmendinger played a big role in helping Christian Eckes land the No. 16 Chevy at Kaulig Racing. When Allmendinger found out he was returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, team owner Matt Kaulig and team president Chris Rice asked him for input on who should replace him in the Xfinity Series.

“My biggest push to Matt and Chris was, first, what is the direction that they want Kaulig Racing to be?” AJ Allmendinger shared (via MRN.com). “If that direction is to bring in younger guys that could be the future of the race team, then that was the thing to do.”

Allmendinger said Christian Eckes was the first name he gave them.

“Christian was the guy that I said, ‘If he’s available, we should get him,’" he added. "Christian has shown the last couple of years that he can be a superstar in the sport, and I was really hoping that he would be here.”

Both AJ Allmendinger and Christian Eckes are in a similar situation, driver's championship-wise, with Allmendinger in 19th spot in the Cup Series and Eckes in 18th spot in the Xfinity Series.

