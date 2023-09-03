AJ Allmendinger spills the beans about his NASCAR future and who will drive number 31 in 2024 

NASCAR Cup Series regular with Kaulig Racing from behind the wheel of the #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, AJ Allmendinger is considered one of the best drivers in the field today.

Having seen both the highs and lows of the stock car racing world, the 41-year-old veteran is no stranger to losing his seat. As the NASCAR Cup Series silly season picks up, AJ Allmendinger was presented with the evergreen question of whether he will continue with Kaulig Racing next season.

Expand Tweet

Allmendinger replied in typical fashion and said in an interview with frontstretch.com:

"I won't be going home. We'll leave it at that. I'll have a racing suit with Kaulig Racing on it next year, so there is no concern in my life when it comes to racing cars next year."

Expand Tweet

The 41-year-old American was also asked about the future of the #31 car, and he provided a tight-lipped but intriguing response. He said:

"Oh, I know who's in it."

AJ Allmendinger looks as confident as a driver can be as he and the rest of the field prepare to go racing for the first time during the 2023 postseason playoffs this weekend. The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will kick off the playoffs with the Round of 16, with drivers falling out of contention as we advance through the ranks.

AJ Allmendinger open to his team's decision to put him either in the Cup or Xfinity Series next year

In the recent interview, Allmendinger quashed the rumors about his future with Kaulig Racing and about him walking away from the sport. However, there is still no certainty about where he will be racing next season, in the Xfinity Series or the Cup Series.

Elaborating on his plans in a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Allmendinger was happy to continue wherever his team sees fit and said:

"I will probably do whatever they want me to do. There’s a good chance I’m back in the #16 Cup car next year, but there’s also a chance I could be back in Xfinity too. It’s whatever they think is best for the organization overall. At the end of the day, I don’t really have a preference."

Expand Tweet

While it remains to be seen where AJ Allmendinger will race next year, watch him take on the challenge of Darlington Raceway this Sunday during the first postseason playoffs race.