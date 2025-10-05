  • NASCAR
  Alex Bowman emphasises on the mental toll of a long NASCAR season when things stop going as planned

Alex Bowman emphasises on the mental toll of a long NASCAR season when things stop going as planned

By Dipti Sood
Published Oct 05, 2025 21:38 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice - Source: Getty
Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, interacts with fans during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25, 2025- Source: Getty

Alex Bowman recently spoke about the mental challenges that come with competing through a long and demanding NASCAR season, especially when results fail to match expectations. The comments came through a video shared by Frontstretch on X.

In the clip, Alex Bowman first spoke about the workload faced by his crew members. He said:

“Everybody gets to that point, especially the road crew where they work long hours, then go straight to the track and then long hours.”
"It's a grueling, long season, and when things don't go your way it's tough to overcome that," he added.
Trending

Later in the video, Bowman gave a more positive angle of looking at the grind. He said:

“You just kinda have to fall in love with the process.”
The 2025 season has tested Alex Bowman’s mental strength more than most. After a promising start, his playoff hopes ended at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he was eliminated in the Round of 16. Despite having steady results, a series of pit road mishaps cost Bowman and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team critical points.

At Darlington, a 40-second pit stop pushed Bowman to a 31st-place finish, and another slow stop at Gateway resulted in a 26th. Entering Bristol, he was 35 points below the playoff cutline and needed a win to continue.

In a last-ditch move, Hendrick Motorsports replaced nearly the entire pit crew with members from Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 team. The gamble showed some improvement, but it wasn’t enough to turn his season around. Bowman finished short of advancing, ending his playoff run just ten points behind the cutoff.

Bowman’s overall stats this year include 31 starts, 15 top-10s, six top-5s, two poles, and 165 laps led. He is currently ranked 13th with 2,091 points.

“Our #48 Ally Chevy has had speed there in the past” – Alex Bowman looks to rebound at Charlotte Roval

Alex Bowman is turning his attention to the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval, aiming for a strong finish after falling short in the playoffs. Speaking to Speedway Digest, Bowman expressed confidence in his #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, which has shown solid pace on road courses.

“The Roval is always such a unique challenge because it mixes so many different elements of road and oval racing. Our #48 Ally Chevy has had speed there in the past, and we've been building good momentum on road courses lately,” Bowman said.

The optimism comes with good reason. Over the last 13 road course events, Alex Bowman has recorded seven top-10 finishes, including a win on the streets of Chicago last season. His record at the Charlotte Roval is equally strong, with two top-5s and five top-10s in six starts. His best finish there was second place in 2019 while driving the #88 Chevrolet.

Even though he’s no longer in playoff contention, Bowman remains focused on closing out the season on a high note. His Hendrick teammates, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, are locked into their championship bids. The Bank of America Roval 400, scheduled for October 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET, will be the end of the Round of 12 before the series moves to Las Vegas.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

