Alex Bowman eviscerates Denny Hamlin following intense Kansas incident

Alex Bowman didn't mince words after suffering from the brunt of the three-wide battle, including Denny Hamlin and Zane Smith. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was next to the wall, and as the competition intensified, the three drivers made contact, with Bowman's #48 Chevy colliding with the outside wall.

Bowman had a poor start in Kansas. He began the race from 21st. However, four laps into the AdventHealth 400, the HMS driver surged 11 spots to 10th place. On Lap 95, Bowman battled for seventh place against Hamlin and Smith, but the involvement in the three-wide collision affected his pace. Nonetheless, the trio escaped without significant damage.

Following the disaster, Hamlin passed Bowman and waved. Bowman was infuriated by the incident and didn't hesitate to express his frustration.

"Tell him to put his hand back in the window and don't drive me in the f***ing fence next time," Bowman said via Jeff Gluck.

Despite all the turmoil, Bowman salvaged a fifth-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, marking his second top 5 this season.

Mechanical troubles derailed Denny Hamlin's odds of bagging a victory in Kansas

Denny Hamlin- NASCAR: Food City 500 - Source: Imagn

Four-time Kansas winner Denny Hamlin began the race from 14th and struggled until the first green flag pit cycle, dropping to 25th. Following the stop, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was among the fastest at the 1.5-mile speedway, surging to 12th in less than 30 laps.

Moreover, despite the incident involving Alex Bowman and Zane Smith, Hamlin moved further up the ranks. He overtook Josh Berry for fifth place on Lap 118, kept himself in contention, and surged past Christopher Bell for fourth position on Lap 191.

However, troubles began on Lap 197. Hamlin encountered an issue while exiting his pit box due to a clutch problem. Three laps later, the JGR driver had no choice but to go behind the wall for repairs under DVP, eventually ending his day prematurely.

The mechanical failure resulted in Denny Hamlin's second DNF this season. The 56-time Cup Series race winner, who etched his latest victory at the recent Darlington race, plummeted four spots in the standings after the Kansas incident. He will enter the following points-paying race at Charlotte, ranked seventh.

