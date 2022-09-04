"I think we can definitely make some noise" - Alex Bowman explains his outlook for the NASCAR playoffs ahead of Darlington race

Hendrick Motorsports' driver Alex Bowman did a splendid job in the regular season, earning a win and nine top ten finishes. Additionally, his teammate Chase Elliott pocketed the Regular Season Championship. By bagging a win in the regular season in Las Vegas on February 2, the No. 48 Ally Chevy driver earned a spot in the playoffs.

Alex Bowman and his crew chief Greg Ives will return to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend for the big event at Darlington Raceway. Cook Out Southern 500, scheduled to kick off on Sunday, September 4, will mark NASCAR’s first playoff race since completing the regular season last weekend at Daytona.

The playoffs will only feature 16 regular-season winners, and Alex Bowman is one of the drivers who were lucky enough to secure a win in the regular season. Being one of the drivers behind the wheel this weekend, Alex Bowman has highlighted his team's playoff outlook.

Speaking to the media, the Tucson-born driver cited that he’s super motivated to hit the playoffs, and he’s looking forward to ending it on a high note as he says goodbye to his able crew chief Greg Ives, who will be leaving the No. 48 Chevy at the end of the season.

Bowman believes they will make some noise on the track Too Tough for Tam with the entire team on board.

“I think we are super motivated because is Greg’s (Ives, crew chief) last 10 races with me and we want to end on a high note. We know the summer doesn’t matter anymore, our troubles, and it’s a good reset for us going into the playoffs. Everybody is all in, and I think we can definitely make some noise.”

Greg has had a series of successes with the No.48 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports since the days of Jimmie Johnson when they won five championships, serving as the lead engineer. He later left the team and joined JR Motorsports as a crew chief.

Alex Bowman's performance in the NASCAR Cup Series with crew chief Ives Greg

In 2021, Greg returned to the No. 48 this time around as crew chief and Alex Bowman as a driver. This was after Jimmie Johnson’s retirement at the end of the 2020 season. The two have walked an incredible journey together since then, earning a pole and sealing the season with a win that marked Bowman’s sixth win in their first season riding the No. 48.

Bowman and Greg also coordinated well this season, earning an early-season win in Las Vegas, their third race. The two will also be battling to enter the championship four before battling for the 2022 title.

Last year, they were eliminated in the Round of 8, and getting past it will be the most significant achievement they make together. At the moment, their goal is not only to advance past the Round of 8, but to bring the Championship home.

