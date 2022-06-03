Alex Bowman explains how he prepares for his debut at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend

Alex Bowman will drive his No.48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the first time at the World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) this weekend on Sunday, June 5. Some of the cup drivers participating in the Xfinity and Truck Series have already raced at the track.

This weekend's NASCAR Cup Series will mark its inaugural race at the new World Wide Technology Raceway. Bowman is among the drivers turning laps at the 1.5-mile Asphalt Oval Track for the first time in their careers.

Alex Bowman has prepared for it differently from the other races as a new venue. In a virtual interview posted on Bob Pockrass' Twitter account, captioned:

"Alex Bowman has never raced Gateway, so he has prepared a little differently this week. He explains:"

Speaking about how well prepared he is for his first race at Gateway, Bowman admitted that he hasn't been going to the simulator for the oval events throughout the year.

However, for this one, he attended the simulator, where he spoke to some of the drivers who have been successful at the track. No. 48 also thinks a slightly more extended practice session will be of great help.

Despite his preparedness, Bowman is unsure whether he will be able to downshift twice, but he's prepared to do so.

Alex Bowman's performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

This season, Alex Bowman has been one of the best-performing drivers without many disappointing performances. As he prepares to head to the mid-west this weekend, Bowman will be hunting for his second win of the season.

He will also be looking at setting a legacy as the first Cup driver to record a win at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Bowman was the third driver to enter the winners' record this season after winning the Las Vegas race. After Kyle Larson secured the first win, he was the second driver to deliver a win for Hendrick Motorsports.

Apart from having a win on his record, he has also managed to secure 10 top-10 finishes, including three top-five finishes in 15 races. Last weekend in the Coca-Cola-600, he ended the day with a 10th finish, which marked his 10th top-10 finish.

He currently stands eighth in the points standings, with 415 points behind his teammate William Byron, who has 420 points. With one win, his spot in the 2022 playoffs is a sure bet, and all he is focusing on at the moment is just winning as many races as he can.

