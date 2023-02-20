Alex Bowman feels 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 was 'super aggressive'

At the 2023 Daytona 500, Alex Bowman led the way for Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman finished fifth in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and it was his best finish in "The Great American Race." This is the organization's 30th top-five result in this race, the most of any team.

Alex Bowman gained nine stage points for finishing second in Stage 2 in addition to his top-five finish. Throughout the day, he also led 12 laps. On Wednesday (February 15) night, the Tucson, Arizona, native earned his third pole in six years for the race and was also starting on the first row for a record sixth time.

The Hendrick Motorsports team put itself in a terrific position going into overtime. On the second overtime try, Kyle Larson resumed on the front row in the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Larson blasted from the inside line but could not reach the leader. He proceeded to the middle lane in an attempt to seize the lead, but contact from Travis Pastrana put him into the wall, thus ending the race because the leader had taken the white flag.

During the post-race interview, Alex Bowman revealed that the 2023 Daytona 500 felt "super aggressive." He said:

“It’s the Daytona 500 and we know how to crash some stuff. It was just super aggressive and a lot of pushing. You know you have to do it and sometimes they go wrong and crashes happen. Just proud of my team and glad we were able to make it out clean.”

Alex Bowman began on the pole and led nine of the first ten laps. He ran in the top ten for most of the opening 35 laps. As the driver arrived at pit road on Lap 38 for two right-side tires, he had to wait for more fuel because he was leading the pack. This pushed him out of the top 20 and he finished 28th in Stage 1.

When asked if he was looking forward to going to California, he said:

“I think so. Just starting the year off strong on the right foot. Not only here but at the Coliseum as well. I enjoy California, it’s been hit or miss for me, but looking forward to getting back there.”

Alex Bowman puts Hendrick Motorsports into the top five positions in the Daytona 500

Bowman led nine of the first 10 laps after taking the qualifying position. He ran in the top ten for most of the opening 35 laps. Bowman pitted for four tires and fuel under caution during the stage break. On Lap 72, he resumed in 21st place. Bowman gained momentum on the bottom lane about the halfway mark of the stage and climbed into the top 15.

He came down pit road for fuel on Lap 107 and was in the top 10 nine laps later. On Lap 119, crew chief Blake Harris instructed his driver to stay out under caution. Alex Bowman was able to restart fourth with six laps remaining in the stage. In the battle for the stage win, Bowman finished second, -.015 seconds behind Ross Chastain - and earning nine stage points.

