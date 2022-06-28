"In the wrong place at the wrong time" - Alex Bowman finds it 'frustrating' to crash out of Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Alex Bowman’s Ally Music Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 #48 failed to finish the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway over the weekend. This was NASCAR's first stop after an off weekend and the first break since the season started in February 2022.

Kicking off the second half of the season with a DNF wasn’t on Bowman’s list, but things didn’t pan out as he had expected as he ended up retiring after 49 laps.

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski Alex Bowman is done for the day. Alex Bowman is done for the day.

While his teammate Chase Elliott visited Victory Lane for the second time this season, Bowman, on the other hand, sealed the race from behind, posting a P36 finish. This gave Hendricks Motorsport a first and last finish, but he lives to fight next weekend.

During the post-race interview, Bowman expressed his disappointment, saying:

“It’s frustrating to not be able to finish Ally 400. Greg (Ives, Crew Chief) and everyone on the #48 team works so hard on these race cars and it’s unfortunate I wasn’t able to go compete for a win. We were just in the wrong place at the wrong time today.”

According to Bowman, his team worked hard to ensure they delivered the win home. Unfortunately, they wrecked on Lap 50 and didn’t get the chance to finish the first stage. He began the day at a good starting point and had all gone well, he would have had a solid day.

How Alex Bowman’s day ended early at Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The first caution was called after a lightning strike seven miles off the track, which led to the race being on hold for 30 minutes. After the race went green, Alex Bowman's teammate William Byron started having trouble with his car. Within no time, Bowman’s #48 Camaro ZL1 spun and hit the wall, sustaining severe damage, and he was done for the day.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Welp, that was a pretty bad sequence for Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron goes to the garage and Alex Bowman crashes within seconds of each other. Welp, that was a pretty bad sequence for Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron goes to the garage and Alex Bowman crashes within seconds of each other.

Bowman has been one of the most notable drivers this season, recording 10 top-10 finishes in 18 races. The most recent DNFs were his second since Darlington, where he posted a P29 finish. The Hendricks driver is among those who have already booked their berth for the 2022 playoffs. He ranks 8th in the drivers’ standings with 461 points and one win, behind Kyle Larson.

After a long weekend, Bowman’s hopes are now channeled to next weekend’s race at Road America on July 3, 2022.

