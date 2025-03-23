Alex Bowman gets 100% real on eerie ‘conspiracy’ about 2025 winners with last name ‘B’: “We’re on the list”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman took the pole position for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 31-year-old detailed his perspective on the 2025 Cup Series conspiracy of winners with last name ‘B’ ahead of the race on Sunday.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has had five races to date, all of which were won by drivers whose last name starts with the letter ‘B’. William Byron won the Daytona 500, Christopher Bell won the next three races i.e. Ambetter Health 400, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix & Shriners Children's 500, and Josh Berry won that last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With Alex Bowman taking the pole position at Homestead with a lap time of 31.983, a reporter presented the HMS driver with the eerie conspiracy of the 2025 winner's last name starting with ‘B’ and then asked the #48 Chevrolet driver about the chances of a win at Straight Talk Wireless 400 since his last name also starts with ‘B’.

Alex Bowman rubbished all these claims and suggested that some other fact or conspiracy comes up every other week, which suggests that he would be winning, he gave an example of the same, which suggested he'd win the Pennzoil 400 as he said, (via Speedway Digest):

“There's something every week that means we're winning. Last week, anytime somebody for the last couple years had won three-in-a-row, we were the guy that won after that and we didn't do that last week.”

Regardless, Alex Bowman suggested that there are multiple drivers out there whose last name starts with a ‘B’ and they can win the race as well. However, the HMS driver was ecstatic to start at the front of the pack as he said,

“But yeah, so at least we're on the list. There's some other guys that start with B's too, but at least we're the ones starting up front. And yeah, I think we'll have a shot at it. If there's a conspiracy that's getting me a win, I'll take it, by the way. I'll take them, as you guys know, any way I can get them (laughs).”

The Pennzoil 400 winner Josh Berry starts P2 with Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney starting P4, P5, and P6. All four of these drivers starting in the Top 6 have a last name that starts with ‘B’.

“Not great on the long run”: Alex Bowman detailed the possible race day struggles after Homestead pole position

After qualifying on pole position at the Homestead Miami Speedway, Alex Bowman came out and detailed how the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet felt good on the short run in practice but wasn't as strong on the longer runs compared to his rivals. The same can hinder Bowman's race on Sunday as he said,

“There were some cars not so great on the short run and really fast on the long run, and we were kind of the opposite of that practice. We were really faster in the short run and not great on the long-run stuff, so I knew qualifying was going to be really important because of that and that we had some work to do for tomorrow,.”

The P1 at Homestead Miami Speedway was the sixth pole position of Alex Bowman's career in NASCAR’s Top division.

