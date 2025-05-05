Alex Bowman gives brutally honest verdict on his Texas Cup Series crash

Alex Bowman shared his perspective on the multi-car wreck that sent him out of the race early at Texas Motor Speedway. He tried to avoid the crash by moving to the top lane, but AJ Allmendinger spun in his direction before hitting the outside wall.
The crash occurred on lap 172 at the start of the third and final stage of the Würth 400. It stemmed from Bubba Wallace touching the wall off turn two, causing the #23 Toyota Camry to lose control and collect several drivers, including Bowman.
Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, left the track along with Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger. Wallace tried to continue the race, but retired seven laps later after sustaining damage from the crash.
Speaking about his unfortunate end at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth circuit, the 32-year-old said (via a press release from Chevrolet):
“I just saw guys wrecking in front of me. I tried to get high. The No. 16 (AJ Allmendinger) came back across the track and we all piled in there. I hate that for this team."
Bowman, who finished stage two in third, believes his #48 Chevy was fast enough to fight at the front, but his run was cut short by the lap 172 incident.
"We had a really fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet. I think we passed more cars than anyone’s ever passed at Texas (Motor Speedway). We just shouldn’t have been back there to begin with," he added.
Nevertheless, the Hendrick Motorsports driver looked forward to the next race at Kansas Speedway, concluding:
"Really bummed, but we’ll move onto the next one.”
While Alex Bowman settled with his second DNF, defending series champion Joey Logano bagged his first win of the year. Ross Chastain finished second, ahead of Ryan Blaney and HMS teammate Kyle Larson. Erik Jones completed the top five finishers' list.
The next race on the schedule is the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. It is the last event before drivers compete for the $1 million prize money in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
"It's not like we're slow": Alex Bowman on his season amid disappointing race results
Before scoring a P7 at Talladega Superspeedway last week, Alex Bowman finished consecutive races outside the top 25. Despite the setbacks, the 32-year-old wasn't worried about his season, pointing out the competent speed of his #48 Chevrolet.
In an interview with NASCAR Insider Toby Christie, Bowman said:
"I mean, I don't think it really puts us behind the curve. I think, you know, at worst last week or two weeks ago, we run third, you know, if we don't have a failure. So it's not like we're slow. You know, if we were slow, like I'd be pretty frustrated." (0:07 onwards)
Currently, Bowman is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver outside the top five of the Cup points standings. He sits in the 10th spot with one top five and six top 10 finishes.
