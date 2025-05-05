Alex Bowman gives brutally honest verdict on his Texas Cup Series crash

Alex Bowman shared his perspective on the multi-car wreck that sent him out of the race early at Texas Motor Speedway. He tried to avoid the crash by moving to the top lane, but AJ Allmendinger spun in his direction before hitting the outside wall.

Ad

The crash occurred on lap 172 at the start of the third and final stage of the Würth 400. It stemmed from Bubba Wallace touching the wall off turn two, causing the #23 Toyota Camry to lose control and collect several drivers, including Bowman.

Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, left the track along with Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger. Wallace tried to continue the race, but retired seven laps later after sustaining damage from the crash.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about his unfortunate end at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth circuit, the 32-year-old said (via a press release from Chevrolet):

“I just saw guys wrecking in front of me. I tried to get high. The No. 16 (AJ Allmendinger) came back across the track and we all piled in there. I hate that for this team."

Bowman, who finished stage two in third, believes his #48 Chevy was fast enough to fight at the front, but his run was cut short by the lap 172 incident.

Ad

"We had a really fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet. I think we passed more cars than anyone’s ever passed at Texas (Motor Speedway). We just shouldn’t have been back there to begin with," he added.

Nevertheless, the Hendrick Motorsports driver looked forward to the next race at Kansas Speedway, concluding:

"Really bummed, but we’ll move onto the next one.”

Ad

Alex Bowman driving the #48 Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

While Alex Bowman settled with his second DNF, defending series champion Joey Logano bagged his first win of the year. Ross Chastain finished second, ahead of Ryan Blaney and HMS teammate Kyle Larson. Erik Jones completed the top five finishers' list.

Ad

The next race on the schedule is the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. It is the last event before drivers compete for the $1 million prize money in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"It's not like we're slow": Alex Bowman on his season amid disappointing race results

Before scoring a P7 at Talladega Superspeedway last week, Alex Bowman finished consecutive races outside the top 25. Despite the setbacks, the 32-year-old wasn't worried about his season, pointing out the competent speed of his #48 Chevrolet.

Ad

In an interview with NASCAR Insider Toby Christie, Bowman said:

"I mean, I don't think it really puts us behind the curve. I think, you know, at worst last week or two weeks ago, we run third, you know, if we don't have a failure. So it's not like we're slow. You know, if we were slow, like I'd be pretty frustrated." (0:07 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Currently, Bowman is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver outside the top five of the Cup points standings. He sits in the 10th spot with one top five and six top 10 finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.