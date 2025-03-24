Alex Bowman happy to concede defeat to the “baddest dude on earth” as he congratulates Kyle Larson for his 1st 2025 win

Alex Bowman shared his thoughts on social media after the Hendrick Motorsports driver conceded defeat to his teammate, Kyle Larson at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Following his runner-up finish, Bowman lauded "the baddest dude on earth" in his post on X. This race marked Larson's first victory in 2025.

Bowman started the race on the pole after a brilliant qualifying on Saturday. However, he failed to keep his advantage as Ryan Blaney claimed the stage 1 victory ahead of him. By the end of stage 2, Bowman moved further down to sixth place, but he was still in contention for the win.

Ultimately, in the latter stages of the race, the pole sitter went head-to-head against his teammate. As both HMS drivers chased their first win of the season, Bowman conceded the race lead to Larson and saw him speed away to victory.

Following the conclusion of the race, the #48 driver took no time in congratulating his teammate on social media by tagging him in a post. Here's what he wrote:

"Dangit. Pressure from the baddest dude on earth and I made a mistake and gave it to him. Congrats @KyleLarsonRacin. We’ll re rack and go after it again next week."

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, who led 56 laps, the second most by a driver on Sunday, finished the race in third place. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin wrapped up the Top Five. Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, and Justin Haley completed the Top 10.

How did Kyle Larson react to his first victory in 2025?

As Kyle Larson claimed his first victory in 2025, he reacted emphatically. Speaking to Regan Smith of Fox Sports in the post-race interview, here's what the Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads driver Alex Bowman (48) at the Homestead-Miami Speedway during Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Imagn

“Proud of myself. Proud of the team. Just a lot of gritty hard work there today...Super pumped. One of the coolest wins I think in my Cup career just because of all the heartbreak I’ve had here, the heartbreak yesterday. To just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good.” (0:41 onwards)

Kyle Larson is the second Hendrick Motorsports driver to win a race this season after William Byron's Daytona 500 victory in February.

