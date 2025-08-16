Alex Bowman and HMS face a major setback as NASCAR officials inspect #48 car at Richmond

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 16, 2025 22:57 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice - Source: Getty
Alex Bowman during the 2025 Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty

Before the start of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, Alex Bowman’s #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was taken back to the garage for inspection by NASCAR officials. This happened while other cars had already lined up on the grid for the race on Saturday, August 16.

Bowman enters the penultimate regular-season race still battling for one of the final three playoff spots. He sits 15th in the playoff standings, 60 points above the cutline, between Tyler Reddick (+117) and Chris Buescher (+34). With just two races left, his results in the 400-lap event at Richmond could prove decisive in securing a postseason berth.

In an X post, NASCAR reporter Colin Ward reported the pre-race incident on the #48 car at Richmond Raceway.

Trending
“Bowman’s car was pushed back into the garage with a few officials around it. Mostly every car is on the grid now, and one of Bowman’s crew members just went sprinting back to the hauler,” Ward wrote.
Alex Bowman will start the upcoming race in ninth alongside Michael McDowell in row 10. Meanwhile, RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece, who is 34 points below the cutline in 17th, will start on pole ahead of Tyler Reddick, AJ Allmendinger, and Denny Hamlin.

Bowman is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver without a win this year. William Byron (#24) is the top-seeded driver in the standings with two wins, including the season-opening Daytona 500. Chase Elliott had one win, while Kyle Larson leads the Concord-based outfit with three victories.

The Cook Out 400 at Richmond is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It precedes the regular-season finale happening at Daytona International Speedway next week.

“Certainly stressful”: Alex Bowman on racing for playoff spot

Alex Bowman admitted the fight for a playoff spot has been stressful, especially with the threat of new winners narrowing his chances. Regardless, he remains optimistic that the speed of his #48 Chevrolet could help him secure a postseason berth.

Bowman told veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass (via X):

“There certainly could be two winners. I think you have to look at it like there will be at least one winner or new winner. So yeah, certainly stressful.”
“Aside from really the second half of stage three last week, we've been doing a lot of really good things. So gave up some points there, but other than that, we've been pretty strong and just got to keep digging,” he added.
Alex Bowman drives the #48 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn
As of posting, the Arizona native has recorded five top-5 and 13 top-10 finishes this year. He also had two pole positions coming from Homestead-Miami Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
