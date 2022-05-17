Alex Bowman hopes to 'get better for Texas next week' after P9 finish at Kansas Speedway

Alex Bowman came away from Kansas Speedway with a ninth-place finish. The 29-year-old driver has had a solid season so far; he has achieved one victory, three top-five finishes, eight top-ten finishes and one stage win this year. Despite his disappointing P29 finish at Darlington Raceway, the Tucson, Arizona native has already qualified for the playoffs due to his victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bowman currently stands in eighth place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

It was a good day for Alex Bowman's manufacturer Chevrolet. Four Chevrolets finished inside the top ten in the Sunflower State. This included his Hendrick Mototsports teammate Kyle Larson, who was battling with eventual winner Kurt Busch in the closing moments of the race.

Bowman shared his thoughts on his car's performance in Kasas and said:

"We had a fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today. Greg [Ives, crew chief] and the crew did a good job at keeping me in it and giving me what I needed to stay up front. Super proud of my guys and the hard work they put in each week to continue to learn about the new car and give me what I need to be competitive. The pit crew did a great job on pit road, getting me track position and making solid stops. We will go back to Charlotte and look over all the notes from today’s race and try to get better for Texas next week.”

After his fantastic P2 finish at Kansas Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking forward to improving his performance in Texas.

What to expect from Alex Bowman in the All-Star Race

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

Alex Bowman's victory has already secured his place in the All-Star race in Texas this Sunday. In this event, NASCAR Cup Series top drivers race not for points, but for a huge purse of money - the winner takes home one million dollars.

Cup Series drivers who are not as of yet eligible to race on Sunday will be able to qualify through the NASCAR Open.

All the drivers will be sticking their elbows out this weekend and it should make for a great night of racing in Texas.

