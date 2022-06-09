Alex Bowman leads NASCAR's LGBTQ+ push during Pride Month with new livery for Sonoma

Alex Bowman’s Ally No.48 Camaro ZL1 will feature a unique decal this weekend at Sonoma Raceway in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The No.48 Camaro will include a logo of “Better Together” and will feature rainbow colors that represent the LGBTQ+ community.

NASCAR recently joined hundreds of companies and thousands of celebrities in celebrating Pride Month and the LGBTQIA+ community. Though their celebration post was not well received, they made an effort.

Bowman’s Ally Racing took to its Twitter account to celebrate Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. It posted a photo of the No.48 with a new livery and captioned the following:

“Better together. We’re proud to be allies to the LGBTQ+ community and excited to join NASCAR in celebrating Pride Month this weekend at @RaceSonoma. #DoItRight”

Bowman’s Ally No. 48 has been among the top supporters of Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. In 2021, the No.48 also carried a unique design that featured rainbow colors.

Alex Bowman's performance while racing for Hendrick Motorsports

Last June, Alex Bowman extended his contract with Hendrick Motorsports and Ally Financial as the primary sponsor of the No.48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Bowman joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 as the interim driver of No.88, which Dale Earnhardt Jr. officially drove.

Following Earnhardt Jr's retirement in 2017, Bowman was handed the No.88 as the new driver and made his first professional debut in 2018. Two years later, another legend, Jimmie Johnson, stepped into retirement, leaving his No.48 unattended.

Johnson created an impressive legacy with the No.48, and after his retirement, Alex Bowman was the best fit to take the No.48 legacy to the next level. Taking the No.48, he also inherited the Ally Financial sponsorship.

Alex Bowman and Ally Financial have walked together for the past two seasons. Since taking over No. 48, he has visited Victory Lane four times, taking two wins in last year’s season.

He has already collected his first win of the 2022 season. With more than 20 races still to go, Bowman still has an opportunity to add more trophies to his display. He currently stands in eighth in the Driver Standings with 439 points, behind Kyle Larson. This weekend he will be in the hunt for his second win of the season with his new livery Camaro ZL1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far