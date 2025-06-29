Alex Bowman left wishing for different outcome as HMS teammate Chase Elliott ends win drought

Alex Bowman had mixed feelings after Chase Elliott’s thrilling last-lap sprint to the win during the 2025 Quaker State 400 in Atlanta, where Bowman finished third. Bowman pushed Elliott to the win with a push over the last several laps to help get Elliott around Brad Keselowski to ultimately take the win.

With the disappointment of not winning, Bowman pointed to the competition and specifically the challenge of getting grouped up like that and staying in control of his car after hitting a wall and damaging it earlier in the race.

Reflecting on the race, Alex Bowman said (via Frontstretch on X):

"I think Brad worked really well with his teammates too at times. I got shuffled back and ended up behind him in third. I was just trying to use the momentum and push. I'm glad it worked out for Chase. I wish we would have been a couple of spots better. We had a really good car and just led it the long time. It was kind of a sequence of everything. Lost us a lead, got shuffled. A couple more laps, we probably would have led again at some point. The way the ebbs and flows of the race were. Really good car to win."

Alex Bowman is an accomplished American NASCAR driver who presently races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, driving the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman was born on April 25, 1993, in Tucson, Arizona, and built a successful career of consistent performances, race wins and contributions to one of the top NASCAR teams. Bowman became a lot more recognized with the first Cup Series win in 2019, which he has now built into a total of eight career Cup wins, including significant wins at tracks like Richmond, Pocono and Chicago.

Alex Bowman gets 100% real on his hard crash at Michigan

Alex Bowman suffered one of the most painful crashes of his racing career during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, where he was involved in a multi-car incident on lap 67. His No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was collected by Cole Custer and slammed head-on into the outside retaining wall at high speed, registering around 50 G-forces front and back and an additional 40 Gs vertically. He said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

“It was like 50(G) something, front and back, and then another 40, vertical, when it sat down, so it was a lot. I don't know. I crash a lot of stuff without G meters on it.

“I don't know if that's, on paper, the biggest one I've taken, but it's the most painful one I've ever taken for sure... even compared to when I broke my back. It's way more painful than that was.”

Expand Tweet

Alex Bowman described the impact as more painful than when he broke his back in a sprint car crash two years prior, calling it the hardest hit he has ever taken in a stock car. Despite the severity of the accident, he walked to the ambulance and was released from the infield care center after medical evaluation.

