Alex Bowman opens up on how getting fired on Twitter “was the best thing” that happened to him

One of the few NASCAR Cup Series drivers expected to excel in the finest machinery in the sport is Alex Bowman. However, the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver for Hendrick Motorsports has not been able to shine through thus far this season.

Alex Bowman's run-up to the 2023 season has not been the best. In a sport where consistency and practice play a key role in an individual's performance, Bowman has had far too many breaks in between to settle into a rhythm.

The 30-year-old's performance started dwindling since sustaining a concussion injury in the Next Gen car last year.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass What is tougher, breaking your back or learning you lost your ride on Twitter? Alex Bowman has experienced both in his career so he can actually answer this question: pic.twitter.com/84Qimns62U

The 2023 dirt racing season also did not do Alex Bowman any favors as he went on to break his back in a Sprint Car this year, ultimately forcing him to miss three events in the Cup Series. Finding his way into a car with Jimmie Johnson's old number came about unexpectedly for the Arizona native. His journey into one of the sport's top teams came with its fair share of hurdles as well.

Elaborating on how he got fired from Tommy Baldwin Racing, Bowman eventually became the simulator driver for Hendrick Motorsports. He later went on to graduate to a full-time Cup rider due to his abilities in the simulation world.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Bowman said:

"Learning that I got fired on Twitter was the best thing that ever happened to me, it just didn't feel like it in the moment."

However, breaking his back in a sprint car certainly felt different, as Bowman added:

"I don't know that that's ever going to be the case as far as breaking my back."

Striving to put an end to his 10-race streak of finishing outside the top 10 on Sunday, Alex Bowman will be heading into the race at Richmond Raceway with a certain chip on his shoulder.

Alex Bowman on the ups and downs of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

While Alex Bowman's luck might not have been with the 30-year-old this season, the #48 Chevy driver seems to be unfazed by what has been a dismal year for him and his crew. Expected to challenge and win week-in week-out in machinery such as the Hendrick Motorsports cars, he talked about his hardship in the same interview, saying:

"Certainly, I've been prepared to handle the downs, I've handled a lot of those. Not everything's easy, and I've kind of been dealt a sh**ty hand this year. I'm just trying to do the right things and be prepared each and every week and continue pushing through it. As rough as this year's been, I've been through way worse. So I'll survive."

Watch Alex Bowman race this Sunday at Richmond Raceway.