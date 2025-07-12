Alex Bowman praises Bubba Wallace’s “super nice” gesture to settle Chicago race beef 

Alex Bowman has commended Bubba Wallace for his "super nice" gesture in response to the situation after their heated confrontation during the 2025 Chicago Street Race. In a late-race battle, the two drivers' intense competition also included contact, causing Wallace to spin out. The incident subsequently prompted Wallace to reach out and try to be the bigger person off the track, said Bowman.
During the 2025 Chicago Street Race, a rivalry was reignited between Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace, and the two battled it out in the closing laps for seventh place. Bowman, who had fresher tires, passed Wallace but was subsequently forced into the walls after Wallace made contact on a few occasions. Bowman stated he felt like a "pinball" between Wallace and the wall after being forced into the wall multiple times, which ultimately spun Wallace out, causing him to finish 28th, five laps down.
Alex Bowman spoke on the gesture by Bubba Wallace, after he bought him dinner.
“He bought me dinner on Thursday, which was super nice of him," Bowman was quoted as saying by Speedwaydigest. “So, I’m appreciative of that. I think we probably raced a little bit unnecessarily hard in that situation, but we talked, and I think we’re all good.
“The TV feed made it look worse than it really was off of (Turn) 2 there. I certainly didn’t intentionally crash him, and unfortunately, the coverage was pretty rough. We talked about it, and I think we’re good going forward," he added.
Bowman’s comments reflect a positive outlook on their relationship moving forward and a mutual understanding that racing battles don’t have to translate into personal conflicts.
Kevin Harvick weighs in on Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman’s ‘rough’ Chicago battle
Kevin Harvick weighed in on the intense and aggressive battle between Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman at the 2025 Chicago Street Race, describing it as a "rough" bumper war that unfolded over multiple corners.
Harvick noted that the confrontation, which saw both drivers trading contact and physical racing, ultimately resulted in Wallace being spun out and taken out of contention. He highlighted that the aggressive nature of the duel was costly for Wallace, especially given his precarious position in the playoff standings, while Bowman was in a more secure points situation.
"It was rough and, you know, I don't know exactly. You see Bubba kind of turn over the 48 right there, but that that had been going on while they were side by side. And then it evolved into a little bit of a bumper war here going into the into the last corner, and they got connected right there. And so yeah, it was intense, and I think that ultimately it wound up taking Bubba out of the race," he said in the latest episode of his Happy Hour podcast.
"It was pretty aggressive and both of these guys are in a unique position as far as well, Bubba more so than Alex from a point standpoint, so not what he needed," he added
Harvick also referenced the history between the two drivers, recalling that Bowman had wrecked Wallace during the previous year's Chicago race, which led to retaliation in the cool-down laps.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.