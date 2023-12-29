Alex Bowman praises Kyle Larson on how he “gets in everything and makes it looks easy”

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman have been racing together in NASCAR's top-level series for the last three seasons now.

In a recent interview, Bowman has expressed immense respect for Larson’s skill as a race car driver while highlighting nuanced perspective. Bowman acknowledged Larson's unparalleled talent, labeling him as the greatest race car driver of the current generation.

Expand Tweet

However, Bowman also said that what truly impressed him about Larson is his ability to switch between the many disciplines of racing and performing those with ease.

In a conversation with DIRTRACKR, Bowman said:

“I don’t mean this in a disrespectful manner at all because I think he is the greatest race car driver of our generation hands down easily. But the winged sprint car thing isn’t the impressive one to me… It’s getting in a dirt-late model that you have never driven before and instantly being successful. It’s getting in the things that he hasn’t done before in being successful…

“I think doing the things that he hasn’t done before, that’s the really impressive to me. And yeah, he gets in everything and makes it look easy.”

Expand Tweet

Bowman has lauded the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion not only for his current achievements but also for his capacity to continuously push boundaries and succeed in uncharted territories within the realm of racing.

Kyle Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and has won 17 races with the team in the last three Cup seasons.

Kyle Larson had a runner-up finish in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series standings

Driving the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, the former Cup champion showed a lot of speed throughout the 2023 Cup season. He unfortunately missed out on winning his second Cup title after failing to hold off eventual 2023 champion Ryan Blaney during the season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

Despite finishing second in the points standings, the season turned out to be a successful campaign for him. The 31-year-old finished the season with four wins, 15 top-5 finishes, and 18 top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson has secured victories at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He also won the All-Star exhibition race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He also led 1,127 laps (most in the series) with an average finish of 14.6.

Catch Kyle Larson in action when the 2024 season begins at Daytona International Speedway on February, 18.