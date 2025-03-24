Alex Bowman regrets his Miami ‘mistake’ that took away what his ally ‘deserves’

Alex Bowman had a strong chance to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but a late mistake cost him the lead, allowing teammate Kyle Larson to take the victory. Bowman took responsibility for the error, and expressed regret over missing out on a win he felt his team deserved.

In the closing laps of the Straight Talk Wireless 400, Bowman led with Larson closing in. With seven laps remaining, Bowman scraped the outside wall in Turn 4, damaging his right-front suspension and losing momentum. This gave Larson the opening to pass him and secure his 30th NASCAR Cup Series win. After the race, Bowman admitted the mistake. In an interview with NASCAR.com, he shared [0:28 onwards]:

“I hate that for this Ally [No.] 48 group. They deserve better than that, and just a couple of mistakes there. I felt like we were okay all day. That last run was the best we were."

"Hats off to Ally and Blake [Harris] and everybody for supporting this [No.] 48 team. I hate it for Mr. Hendrick — congrats to Kyle – and we’ll go try to get another one this week.” he added.

He acknowledged that Larson might have passed him anyway but felt his mistake made it easier. Despite the setback, this was Bowman’s best finish of the 2025 season and his first top-five result. He started from the pole and led 43 laps.

Before his late mistake, Alex Bowman had a dominant weekend. He secured the pole with a lap time of 31.983 seconds and maintained a strong pace throughout the race. His 43-lap lead was the most he has led at any track since Kansas in 2022.

Pre-race buzz: Alex Bowman on the 2025 ‘B’ theory

Before the race, Alex Bowman addressed a quirky trend - every 2025 race winner had a last name starting with ‘B.’ William Byron won the Daytona 500, Christopher Bell took three straight wins, and Josh Berry won in Las Vegas. After taking pole, Alex Bowman was asked if the pattern would continue. He dismissed the theory, saying (via Speedway Digest):

“There's something every week that means we're winning. Last week, anytime somebody for the last couple years had won three-in-a-row, we were the guy that won after that, and we didn’t do that last week.”

Still, he acknowledged the number of ‘B’ drivers in contention. This included Berry, Briscoe, Byron, and Blaney.

“At least we're on the list. There are some other guys that start with B's too, but at least we're the ones starting up front,” he said.

Ultimately, the B-streak ended as Kyle Larson won the 2025 race at the Miami Homestead Speedway. Larson remained one Xfinity race shy this weekend, otherwise, he would’ve been able to secure a triple-header win.

