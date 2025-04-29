Alex Bowman’s GF Chloe Henderson drops 3-word reaction after Talladega results

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, took to her official social media account to drop a three-word reaction on the Hendrick Motorsports driver's Talladega results. Taking to her Instagram account, Henderson uploaded a picture on her story to sum up the Talladega Superspeedway race weekend.

Bowman, one of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers, participated in the Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. After an underwhelming qualifying, he positioned himself in 18th place for Sunday and started the race ahead of AJ Allmendinger and behind Chase Briscoe.

After the race started, he started making ground, but in the end, came home in 24th place in Stage 1. But he improved significantly in Stage 2 and ended it in 13th place. In the final stage, Bowman further improved and crossed the finish line in 9th place.

As the Talladega Superspeedway race, the 10th Cup Series race, was over, Bowman's girlfriend, Henderson, uploaded a photo of him with the #48 driver and wrote,

"I can finally breathe."

Here is the screenshot of Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson's, Instagram story:

Credit: Chloe Henderson' on Instagram.

Interestingly, Alex Bowman received two place improvements (7th place) after NASCAR disqualified Ryan Preece and Joey Logano from the race. Both Preece and Logano's cars breached NASCAR's technical regulations, and as a result, they were demoted to 38th and 39th places, respectively.

Preece, who finished the race in 2nd place, had an extra shim on the rear of his Ford Mustang Dark Horse (NASCAR allows two shims on the rear spoiler, but Preece had three). On the other hand, Logano's car had an unsecured bolt on the rear spoiler.

Alex Bowman summed up Talladega Superspeedway race: "It just didn't work out"

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman shared his thoughts after the Jack Link's 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway and revealed that William Byron's move to the left during the race killed the race for him and for HMS. Speaking about it in the post-race interview, Bowman said:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) comes out of turn four during the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

"Just the 24 kind of zigged left down the back stretch as I got to him and that broke us apart and kind of let the 60 get up and take control of the race from there,” Bowman said. “So I hate that for everybody at HMS. I thought we were sitting in a good spot and unfortunately it just didn't work out.”

While Bowman finished the race in 7th place (after disqualification), his teammates, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Chase Elliott came home in 2nd, 3rd, and 5th places, respectively.

Austin Cindric of Team Penske claimed the Talladega victory ahead of Ryan Preece of RFK Racing. With this, Cindric qualified for the NASCAR playoffs and earned his team their first win since Phoenix last year.

