Alex Bowman’s GF Chloe Henderson hints at grand birthday celebration for HMS star

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, has given hints of a grand birthday celebration for her boyfriend. The driver celebrates his 32nd birthday on Friday, April 25.

Ad

Henderson posted an Instagram story and hinted at a grand celebration for the Hendrick Motorsports star driver. She shared the visuals of the early celebrations of her boyfriend's birthday through her Instagram story.

"Big Birthday party vibes for my guy," Henderson captioned her Instagram story.

Chloe Henderson's Instagram story for her boyfriend, Alex Bowman | Source: Instagram/@chloehenderson3

Bowman can be seen enjoying and dancing around his girlfriend before the cake-cutting celebrations in her Instagram story. Henderson is a hairdresser, and the couple has been together since 2023. She is originally from North Carolina and has usually been seen accompanying Bowman on race weekends over the last couple of years.

Ad

Trending

Their relationship rumours started in 2023 when Bowman posted a video of the couple together on Instagram. Since then, the couple can be regularly seen on each other's social media platforms.

Ad

Bowman joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2017 as the replacement for Dale Earnhardt Jr. The driver has won eight NASCAR Cup Series races for the team since then. His team also posted an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday.

Ad

Bowman was off due to NASCAR's Easter break. He did not finish at the Food City 500 race at Bristol due to issues with his car. The driver would look for a strong comeback at Talladega this weekend.

Alex Bowman's performance in the 2025 season so far

Alex Bowman has had a season filled with ups and downs. The driver has secured two pole positions but has not been able to convert any of his performances into a victory. The driver finished sixth after starting 38th in the Daytona 500 race at the start of the year. He finished 26th at Atlanta but then gained pace and showed consistent performances with five consecutive top-ten finishes.

Ad

NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum - Source: Imagn

The driver had his highest finish at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he finished second, but has somehow lost some ground since, finishing 27th, 35th, and 37th in the last three races. Hendricks Motorsports fields four star drivers, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman. The star-studded nature of the lineup brings its own set of challenges and pressures.

Bowman has an average finish of 17.333 this year with an average starting position of 16.444. Bowman is currently ranked 10th in the NASCAR Cup series this season. He has scored 244 points with one top-five and five top-ten finishes. The driver has led 107 laps this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.