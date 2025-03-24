Alex Bowman’s girlfriend Chloe Henderson shares words of encouragement after HMS star’s heartbreaking loss to Kyle Larson

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson showed her support for the Hendrick Motorsports driver on social media after the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Bowman lost the race to teammate Kyle Larson in the final moments to finish second.

Originally from North Carolina, Henderson is a hairdresser and has been with Bowman since 2023. She has been a constant presence on the race track for the last couple of years showing her unwavering support for the Hendrick Motorsports ace. She recently posted her photo with Alex Bowman at Homestead-Miami on her recent Instagram story with the caption:

"Proud of the 48 team"

Chloe Henderson, Alex Bowman's girlfriend supports the HMS driver after his loss to Kyle Larson. Source: via Instagram: @chloehenderson3

Alex Bowman had a tough finish on Sunday as he lost out on his first win of the season finishing 1.205 seconds behind winner Larson. Bowman started the race in pole position and remained in the top five for most of the race. He took the lead from Bubba Wallace with 33 laps remaining and led for the next 26 laps until Larson overtook the #48 Chevrolet.

Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.- Source: Getty

While Bowman did not manage to get the result he wanted, his girlfriend was proud of the effort put in by the 31-year-old racer. Henderson often shares behind-the-scene moments on Instagram and continues to be a constant source of encouragement for Bowman.

Alex Bowman 'choked' in the final moments at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Alex Bowman suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the 2021 Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson after leading a total of 43 laps at the Straight Talk Wireless 400. But talking to NASCAR after the race, he was quick to blame himself for the result:

"I guess I choked that one away for sure. Just kind of burned my stuff up. Saw the 5 [Larson] coming, so moved around a little bit. Not when he passed me, but the time before that, I hit it pretty hard with the right front and ended up just bending something enough that I lost a lot of right front feel and then I pulled it off the wall too far right there and hung it in the fence pretty bad."

Bowman took responsibility for his late-race struggles. He explained his inability to maintain cornering speed at a track like Homestead which causes excessive tire damage. In an attempt to defend his position, the #48 took a high line close to the wall which worked to his disadvantage as contact with the wall slowed him down.

Larson was quick to realize it and overtook him on Lap 260 and held his lead for the final seven laps to get his first win in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. Despite the result, Bowman would be happy to be third in the overall NASCAR standings with 205 points behind leader William Byron (244) and Larson (208).

