Alex Bowman says he won't be a dedicated pusher for teammates Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron at Talladega

As Hendrick Motorsports prepares for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Alex Bowman has made it clear that he won’t be anyone’s dedicated pusher in the race.The 32-year-old, who was eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 16, confirmed that he wasn't heading into the weekend to help his Hendrick teammates - Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, or William Byron reach the Championship 4.When asked if he would push his teammates toward victory or if he’d chase a win for himself, Bowman said, via Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass:“Honestly, I’m just here to try to do the best I can. And I would love to win a race this season. I feel like this is a good opportunity, as anywhere else we go. So I don’t fe el like it’s a weird position for me to be in. &quot;I feel like it’s pretty standard speedway stuff, right? I think if you look at how my teammates and I work together at the speedways, like we’re almost worse off when we are pushing each other. So, yeah, just go to do your thing the best we can.”Alex Bowman’s comments came as Hendrick Motorsports faces a pivotal race. Byron (-15) and Elliott (-23) sit below the cutline, while Larson enjoys a comfortable +35 margin. With just one race left to decide the final four, the 500-mile race could define who stays in the title fight.Kyle Larson (5), Alex Bowman (48), and Chase Elliott (9) at Talladega. Source: ImagnAt Talladega, a win often comes down to how effectively drivers push or get pushed in the draft. For teammates like Chase Elliott and William Byron, having an ally in the draft could make or break their chances. The last 10 Cup races at Talladega have produced 10 different winners, and alliances often crumble as quickly as they form.Alex Bowman is still seeking his first win of 2025. Despite flashes of speed, he remains winless in 53 drafting-track starts, including 19 attempts at Talladega, making Sunday’s race as much about redemption as his playoff teammates.Kyle Larson favors Fords pushing him than Alex Bowman at TalladegaHendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman (48) and Kyle Larson (5). Source: ImagnWhile Hendrick Motorsports’ lineup remains one of the most potent in the field, Talladega’s superspeedway dynamics have favored Ford for much of the Next Gen era. Team Penske has built a strong record here.Austin Cindric won the spring Talladega race in April, while Ryan Blaney has notched three Talladega wins in the Next Gen era. Joey Logano also boasts three wins at the 2.66-mile oval and has led 228 laps on drafting tracks this season, more than any other driver.Alex Bowman’s teammate, Kyle Larson, acknowledged that advantage during his pre-race press conference, saying:“The Fords are particularly really, really good at these types of tracks. They’re really fast. They’re really stable. They’re really good at pushing. They’re really good at receiving pushes. So, I would say all of us in the field probably look for a Ford just because they’re by far the fastest. (13:25 onwards)As the field takes shape on Sunday for 188 laps, the stakes are clear. For Alex Bowman, it’s about salvaging a winless season. For Chase Elliott and William Byron, it’s about survival. And for the rest of the playoff field, Talladega remains the sport’s biggest wild card.