Alex Bowman shares his take on “RCR race manipulation” allegations

Alex Bowman has clarified his outburst over the radio, where he seemingly accused Richard Childress Racing of race manipulation. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has said that it was said out of frustration and not a direct accusation.Bowman, after a blistering moment at Richmond Raceway in the course of the Cook Out 400 race, accused Richard Childress Racing (RCR) of race manipulation. In particular, he was agitated because he was being held up by Jesse Love, an RCR driver who was lapping down, which impeded his efforts to close the gap to Austin Dillon, another RCR driver in the lead of the race. He later explained that this was mostly frustration-induced, as he was behind even before the race, which is why he lost his cool and yelled the words.Bowman even recognized that the likely way drivers used the radio to release emotions was through some form of venting, which was not specifically viewed as a calculated action of making an accusation. He further stated that he had to do better and cited the difficulties presented by intense traffic and tire wear in the latter stages of the race, which affected his possibilities of overtaking Dillon.To Stephanie Otey, he said when asked about the &quot;RCR race manipulation&quot; comments:&quot;I don't think you can really hold everything a race car driver says inside the race car against them because I was just frustrated, right? Like, obviously we work closely with those guys and work together throughout the week with all the Chevy teams. I mean, I think what happened with a different lap car about 15 laps before that just had me so frustrated. But yeah, that's just, that's racing, that's part of the game and that's what we're here for.&quot;In 25 races this season, Alex Bowman has achieved an average finish of 15.6 and has acquired six top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes, proving that he is fairly competitive. He also has scored two poles and led 160 laps total.Alex Bowman eyes breakthrough win as he remains lone winless Hendrick Motorsports driver this seasonAlex Bowman remains the only Hendrick Motorsports driver without a win in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Despite multiple close calls, including a runner-up finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway and strong podiums at Atlanta, Dover, and Richmond, Bowman has yet to clinch victory.Bowman expressed frustration that despite having competitive cars capable of winning at tracks like Texas and Kansas, circumstances such as crashes and damage out of his control have kept the win elusive so far this season.Bowman is eager to break through and secure that long-awaited victory. He said:“Yeah, I feel like we should have won by now, and we’ve been close. Homestead, we were close. Richmond, we were close. I think we had a car very capable of winning Texas if we didn’t crash, which was totally out of our control. Kansas, we were capable of winning before we got damaged. So, we’ve had plenty of races that we’ve had winning cars. But unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for us this season. We haven’t had that perfect day yet,&quot; Alex Bowman said via Racer.com.The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona represents a prime opportunity for Alex Bowman to finally get to victory lane and join his Hendrick teammates in winning this season.