Alex Bowman to sport new sponsor worth $362,000 for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will run the Best Friends Animal Society as a co-primary sponsor for United Rentals 200. The #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 sees 'Best Friends' as a returning partner for the weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Ally Financial and Alex Bowman initially collaborated with Best Friends Animal Society at the beginning of the 2021 season. Since then, the partnership has donated $362,000 to the animal welfare organization and its network partners.

Hendrick Motorsports has released an orange-white livery for the #48 car which will make its track debut on Sunday, March 12.

The Best Friends Animal Society builds animal shelters across the US, providing shelter to thousands of helpless pets. The Animal Welfare Organization dedicates itself to saving the lives of cats and dogs across America.

Alex Bowman ran a scheme dedicated to Best Friends at the Phoenix Raceway last year. The #48 driver's partnership with the Ally Financial and Best Friends organization enters its third year, rallying its efforts to rescue pets.

Alex Bowman's 2023 campaign is off to a strong start

Alex Bowman kicked off his 2023 season by claiming the pole position for the season opener at Daytona. The #48 driver managed a top-10 finish in the first three races of the season. He finished fifth in the Daytona 500, eighth in the Fontana race, followed by a podium effort in Las Vegas.

In the previous race in Vegas, Bowman and his teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson swept the podium with a 1-2-3 finish. Although Byron dominated the entire race, the #48 driver was in victory contention due to a late race caution.

Bowman made a valiant effort to win the race, however, as he was third to reach the checkered flag behind his teammates.

The 29-year-old driver spoke to NASCAR after the race where he talked about the restart:

"I think I got us too tight in stage 3 and just tried to be really aggressive and make for it there on that last restart. Yeah, had a shot at it, just a couple rows too far back to start."

Bowman praised the team for a flawless weekend as he added:

"Really proud of Hendrick Motorsports. To be one, two, three is really awesome. Our Allied Camaro was really good, especially Stage 2. Just asked for the wrong adjustments probably. Just excited with the way the year has started, and hopefully we keep the momentum rolling next week at Phoenix."

Alex Bowman's partnership with his crew chief Blake Harris is off to a strong start. Three races into the season, Bowman occupies the second position in the driver's standings.

The Tucson, Arizona native hopes to continue the strong momentum entering the last race of the Western triple header.

