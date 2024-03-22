Alex Bowman "super clear" about NASCAR Cup future with $1,000,000,000 worth team owner Rick Hendrick

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman is less than bothered about his job at NASCAR's winningest team.

Rick Hendrick's HMS, with 303 Cup wins, is one of the greatest NASCAR teams, with a current lineup featuring former champions Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, showcasing the team's legacy in the sport's history.

However, amid the accolades, Alex Bowman's career trajectory has faced scrutiny. The 30-year-old, who joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2018, had a dismal 2023 campaign which saw him fail to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs.

Furthermore, the unimpressive campaign and the subsequent start to his 2024 season have also extended Alex Bowman's winless streak to over two years, with his last victory coming in Las Vegas in March 2022.

With form not on his side, there have been speculations regarding Bowman's future with the team. Teammate William Byron's recent rise has further fueled the rumors.

However, the three-time Daytona 500 pole winner displayed certainty while addressing his future at HMS. In a recent interview with RACER, Bowman stated:

"No, definitely not. Mr. Hendrick and [primary sponsor] Ally have made it super clear that they have faith in me. I don’t think the outside sometimes sees the whole picture of everything that’s going on. We’ve fought a lot of different things, and I think we’re all doing everything we can to get better."

Alex Bowman on working with crew chief Blake Harris

Blake Harris was assigned as Alex Bowman's crew chief in October 2022. Speaking of their partnership so far, the No. 48 Chevrolet driver expressed confidence in their ability to reverse their fortunes. He said:

"I think Blake and I work well together, and everybody gives us all the tools we need to be successful. It’s just been a rough go of it. There’s no reason why we can’t turn it around."

Meanwhile, Harris, who is in his second stint as a crew chief after previously working with Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell, added:

"I love working with him (Bowman). No, it hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted, but we’ve had opportunities to win races. Things just haven’t fallen our way... When it does click and it does go our way, I think it’ll be fine, and we can get on a roll."

After five races in the 2024 season, Alex Bowman is ranked 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 99 points to his name after a fourth-place finish in the recent Cup race in Bristol.